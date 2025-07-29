  • home icon
"I'm dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out": GTA 6 has F1 icon Lewis Hamilton ready to ditch work

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:30 GMT
Lewis Hamilton has big plans for GTA 6 (Images via X/@LewisHamilton, Rockstar Games)
Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton is eagerly waiting for GTA 6 to release. In a recent interaction, the pro racer can be seen talking about his love for video games and the titles he usually plays. The live audience went gaga when the host asked Hamilton about playing games. Talking about Grand Theft Auto 6, he stated the following:

“I’m dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out. GTA 6…Yeah, that’s what I’m waiting for.”
Continue reading to know what else the F1 icon said about his gamer side.

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton shares his big plan for the GTA 6 release date

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he is a big fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise by stating that he would ditch work when the title gets released. Hamilton has a busy schedule, and making time to play video games wouldn't be easy for him. Therefore, he plans to take a break to enjoy the highly anticipated release:

“I’ll have to cancel all my work when that game (Grand Theft Auto 6) comes out.”
Rockstar Games has scheduled the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 for May 26, 2026. The title will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. So far, the studio has released two official trailers, an official website for the game, and a handful of screenshots and artworks.

Rockstar Games has already delayed the Grand Theft Auto 6 release once. But we now have less than 10 months for the official release date. As the gaming community gears up for the release, F1 icon Lewis Hamilton’s statement has certainly delighted them.

It is worth noting that ditching work for a Grand Theft Auto release is not uncommon. Fans did it during the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013. The hype for the upcoming installment is a lot more, and we can presume that offices around the world will see a noticeable absence in the workforce, at least for the first few days after the GTA 6 release.

Nonetheless, every GTA fan, including Lewis Hamilton, is waiting for the day to arrive.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
