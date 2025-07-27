5 online features that should return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is expected to bring back many beloved features from previous titles in the franchise. While we hope to see elements from earlier story-mode gameplay return, Rockstar Games should also consider adding some popular online features to the next installment. Both Grand Theft Auto 4 Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online have some interesting features that we’d love to see return.

This article lists five of the best online features that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The list is not in any order.

5 of the best online features that Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6

1) Turf War

Turf wars kept GTA 4 Online players busy during its time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Turf War was one of the most popular features from Grand Theft Auto 4 Online. It was also available in San Andreas. In the game mode, players could fight each other to claim territories and protect them. Considering its legacy, Rockstar should bring it back to GTA 6.

In San Andreas, Turf Wars were part of the main storyline. However, in the upcoming installment, this feature would work best as a side activity, allowing players to take part in it during their leisure time.

Also read: Is Niko Bellic in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations explored

2) Changing personal vehicles on demand

Grand Theft Auto Online allows players to buy and change personal vehicles whenever they want. This is a great feature that allows car enthusiasts to drive their favorite vehicles without the fear of losing them. Switching between owned personal cars is also seamless.

The GTA 6 trailers and screenshots have showcased both old and new vehicles in the State of Leonida, and we’re excited to take them for a spin. Rockstar should let players buy and change personal vehicles on demand, adding them permanently to their inventory. Otherwise, the feature may feel incomplete and underwhelming.

3) Snacking ability

Eating snacks to recover health is one of the greatest features of Grand Theft Auto Online. In earlier installments, players relied on health packs to replenish their health bars. The current multiplayer game has both, but many prefer to use the snacks in their inventories rather than look for health packs.

GTA 6 should carry this feature forward. Players should be able to purchase and carry items like candy bars, drinks, medicine packs, and other snacks to recover their health as quickly as possible.

Also read: Twitch's plans for Grand Theft Auto 6: Everything known so far

4) Fast travel

The map of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be bigger than any of the previous titles in the series. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider adding various fast travel features that allow players to jump across the map effortlessly. Grand Theft Auto Online has some fast travel options, but they feel half-baked.

Fast travel is a popular feature in many modern video games. Ergo, Rockstar should implement solid travel systems in GTA 6 and avoid lackluster execution to keep pace with industry standards.

Also read: GTA 6 plans reportedly revealed by Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’

5) DLC expansions

Rockstar should strongly consider releasing DLC expansions for Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online receives DLC updates every six months or so. Rockstar Games is doing so even a decade after the title’s release. We hope the studio continues the tradition by releasing DLC expansions for GTA 6.

The updates in the upcoming installment in the series should be different from the current multiplayer game and primarily focus on the storyline. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to run for a long time in the future, and DLCs will not only maintain player engagement but also keep the experience fresh.

