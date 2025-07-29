  • home icon
  New GTA 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99

New GTA 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:13 GMT
New GTA 6 leak discloses a premium price tag of &pound;109.99
A brief report on the new GTA 6 leak disclosing a premium price tag of £109.99 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 price is something gamers often look for on the internet, and for good reason. There have been rumors that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title could cost $80 to $100. Some even speculate that the game might set a new pricing standard for the entire gaming industry. While the official prices haven’t been revealed yet, a leaker has just shared how much money gamers will likely have to spend on it.

Earlier today, @millieamand, a known leaker in the gaming community, shared some interesting details about GTA 6 on X, including its pricing structure. They claimed that the official price will likely go up to £109.99 for the premium version. Read on to learn more about the leaked details.

GTA 6 price of £109.99 to give "first GTA Online access," says the leaker

also-read-trending Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, @millieamand shared a list of things about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. As per their post, there will likely be three different versions of GTA 6, with each having a different price tag:

  • Standard version - £69.99
  • Deluxe - £89.99
  • Premium - £109.99

The leaker claimed that the Deluxe version would include early access to GTA Online, while the premium version (£109.99) would give "first GTA Online access."

For those unaware, @millieamand previously leaked some stuff that came true, giving their report some credibility. £109.99 is currently equivalent to ~$146 in the US.

Last month, a similar report came in, but from Konvoy, which predicted GTA 6's price to be $80 for consumers, with projections to generate over seven billion dollars in revenue in the first 90 days.

As of July 29, 2025, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the official price. With the leaker also suggesting a possible release date delay, fans might have to wait longer to know how much the game will cost.

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
