New GTA 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99

GTA 6 price is something gamers often look for on the internet, and for good reason. There have been rumors that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title could cost $80 to $100. Some even speculate that the game might set a new pricing standard for the entire gaming industry. While the official prices haven’t been revealed yet, a leaker has just shared how much money gamers will likely have to spend on it.Earlier today, @millieamand, a known leaker in the gaming community, shared some interesting details about GTA 6 on X, including its pricing structure. They claimed that the official price will likely go up to £109.99 for the premium version. Read on to learn more about the leaked details.GTA 6 price of £109.99 to give &quot;first GTA Online access,&quot; says the leakerAs can be seen in the aforementioned X post, @millieamand shared a list of things about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. As per their post, there will likely be three different versions of GTA 6, with each having a different price tag:Standard version - £69.99Deluxe - £89.99Premium - £109.99The leaker claimed that the Deluxe version would include early access to GTA Online, while the premium version (£109.99) would give &quot;first GTA Online access.&quot;For those unaware, @millieamand previously leaked some stuff that came true, giving their report some credibility. £109.99 is currently equivalent to ~$146 in the US.Last month, a similar report came in, but from Konvoy, which predicted GTA 6's price to be $80 for consumers, with projections to generate over seven billion dollars in revenue in the first 90 days.As of July 29, 2025, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared the official price. With the leaker also suggesting a possible release date delay, fans might have to wait longer to know how much the game will cost.Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker