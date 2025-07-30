What will likely be locked behind the GTA 6 Premium Edition? Recent leak explored

A recent leak by @millieamand on X suggests Rockstar Games will release three editions of GTA 6, and the Premium edition would offer exclusive benefits. This article explores what could be included in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Premium edition after its release.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.Leaker suggests the GTA 6 Premium edition will have a huge multiplayer benefitAccording to the leak, the Premium edition will allow “first GTA Online access.” That possibly means those who buy this version of the game would be among the first to get access to the Grand Theft Auto 6 Online mode.While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the next iteration of the multiplayer mode, it has long been a part of various community discussions and leaks. Grand Theft Auto 5 Online was released two weeks after the story mode came out, and everyone got access to it at the same time.If the recent GTA 6 leaks turn out to be true true, the Premium edition might give players day one or at least a week early access to the next multiplayer mode.Also read: GTA 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leakerThe leaker cited the base game would cost £69.99 (~$94), and the Premium edition could be priced at £109.99 (~$147). At this range, the latter could include more benefits for players. While there are no official details yet, we can presume that it would offerSpecial box packaging.Merchandise, such as a physical map, cap, T-shirt, key chain, desk lamp, and coffee cup.Exclusive in-game items, such as character modifications, vehicles, and properties.Bonus missions in story and/or multiplayer mode.Exclusive benefits from the GTA Plus subscription.Rockstar Games ran such promotional events during the pre-release eras of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and we expect the same for GTA 6.Also read: How GTA 6 could help promote PS5 post-releaseRockstar is also rumored to have a marketing deal with Sony regarding the upcoming title. If this is true, PlayStation 5 users might get more benefits compared to Xbox Series X|S users. For now, @millieamand's leak only talks about access to GTA 6 ahead of others.While the details are lucrative, Rockstar Games has yet to announce them. So, readers are advised to stay vigilant and wait for the studio to make things official.Also check out:5 reasons behind the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (and why it’s justified)Will Grand Theft Auto 6 be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Possibilities explored