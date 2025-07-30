  • home icon
GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so far

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:28 GMT
GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle
We explore the alleged GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle leaks (Images via Rockstar Games // PlayStation)

Neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has officially announced a GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle so far. However, a few leakers with a decent track record seem to have suggested that it could exist. It is worth noting that the two companies appear to share a good relationship. Older GTA games used to be released first on PlayStation consoles; few have even been exclusives, and some Rockstar titles have been bundled with them in the past.

Taking all this into account, a potential GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle doesn't seem unrealistic. However, readers are still advised to await official confirmation. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the alleged GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle leaks.

Note: This article explores leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle leak: All you need to know

On July 19, 2025, X user Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds), who had accurately informed about the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster ahead of the official announcement, reported that GTA 6 was being optimized for the PS5 Pro, and that it was achieving 60 fps.

The leaker's report also discussed PlayStation engineers helping with the optimization, and that there could be "several GTA6/PS bundles" in the title's next marketing push:

"Also, the Rockstar/ Playstation marketing deal is what’s allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push."
More recently, Millie A, on X (@millieamand), reported that the GTA 6 release date could be delayed from May 2026 to September 2026. The same report further claimed that there could be PS5 marketing around the title, PS5/PS5 Pro sales promos, as well as console bundles.

This leaker has been correct about several things related to PlayStation in the past, including predicting a Showcase event for September 2021. Millie A even dropped a cryptic Wolverine post just days before the official reveal of Insomniac Games' upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. So, in a nutshell, their latest claims are worth taking note of at the very least.

The fact that GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both major Rockstar titles, have been bundled with PS4 in the past further adds to the speculations around a potential GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle.

Nevertheless, as mentioned, neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has hinted at any such thing. Thus, readers are advised to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
