GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so far

Neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has officially announced a GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle so far. However, a few leakers with a decent track record seem to have suggested that it could exist. It is worth noting that the two companies appear to share a good relationship. Older GTA games used to be released first on PlayStation consoles; few have even been exclusives, and some Rockstar titles have been bundled with them in the past.Taking all this into account, a potential GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle doesn't seem unrealistic. However, readers are still advised to await official confirmation. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the alleged GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle leaks.Note: This article explores leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle leak: All you need to knowOn July 19, 2025, X user Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds), who had accurately informed about the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster ahead of the official announcement, reported that GTA 6 was being optimized for the PS5 Pro, and that it was achieving 60 fps.The leaker's report also discussed PlayStation engineers helping with the optimization, and that there could be &quot;several GTA6/PS bundles&quot; in the title's next marketing push:&quot;Also, the Rockstar/ Playstation marketing deal is what's allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push.&quot;More recently, Millie A, on X (@millieamand), reported that the GTA 6 release date could be delayed from May 2026 to September 2026. The same report further claimed that there could be PS5 marketing around the title, PS5/PS5 Pro sales promos, as well as console bundles.Check out: GTA 6 delayThis leaker has been correct about several things related to PlayStation in the past, including predicting a Showcase event for September 2021. Millie A even dropped a cryptic Wolverine post just days before the official reveal of Insomniac Games' upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. So, in a nutshell, their latest claims are worth taking note of at the very least.Read more: GTA 6 Premium EditionThe fact that GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both major Rockstar titles, have been bundled with PS4 in the past further adds to the speculations around a potential GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle. Nevertheless, as mentioned, neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has hinted at any such thing. Thus, readers are advised to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.