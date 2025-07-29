3 reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS (and 2 reasons why it shouldn't)

A big concern gamers have regarding GTA 6 is that it might only run at 30 FPS on consoles. The title is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch, on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games has showcased parts of the game through two trailers and a few screenshots so far. In fact, the title's second trailer was confirmed to have been captured on a PS5, but specifics about performance have yet to be divulged.Discussions on the topic will very likely go on until a concrete and official answer is provided. As we wait, let's take a look at three reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS, as well as two reasons why it shouldn't.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Exploring 3 reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS only (and 2 reasons why it shouldn't)1) Visual fidelityThe GTA 6 trailers and screenshots have shown highly impressive visuals, almost photorealistic in certain shots. Ray Tracing might have been utilized in it too, which, for those wondering, is a modern technology used for simulating realistic lighting and reflections in virtual environments.However, quite a few video games, like Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA 5 itself, run at only 30 FPS on consoles with Ray Tracing. Even Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which has been praised highly for its graphics despite the absence of Ray Tracing, runs at 30 FPS on PS5 in its Quality mode.2) World eventsA still from somewhere in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)Open-world games like Grand Theft Auto are not only about graphics, but also about world events. A typical map from the franchise has a plethora of things happening at any given moment, like pedestrians walking around, busy traffic, and random events, all in addition to what the player is doing.A glimpse of the busy world in GTA 6's Leonida has been provided in the trailers and screenshots. This, in combination with the visual effects, might be difficult to deliver at a stable and high FPS.Check out: GTA 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leaker3) Ex-Rockstar developer's statementEx-Rockstar dev's tweet in question (Image via X)Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar Games, recently provided an interesting answer to a fan query about the possibility of GTA 6 hitting 60 FPS on consoles. He said that more polygons (essentially more details in assets) can be rendered at 30 FPS than at 60 FPS, and that visual details might be preferred for a Grand Theft Auto game.It should be noted that Obbe Vermeij has not worked on Grand Theft Auto 6, but since they contributed to many other entries in the franchise, their statement is worth considering.Also check: GTA 6 price leakHere are two reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't run at just 30 FPS:1) A potential performance modeIndeed, the games mentioned earlier — GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Death Stranding 2 — run at only 30 FPS when graphics are prioritized. However, they all feature a Performance mode as well, which compromises visuals (usually Ray Tracing and/or resolution) to a certain degree and delivers a higher frame rate.If Rockstar decides to feature a Performance mode in GTA 6, players might be able to play it at up to 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.Read more: Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker2) Reputed leaker's reportDetective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) recently claimed that GTA 6 is consistently hitting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro while being optimized for it. If true, there would be one console where players could experience the much-awaited title at more than 30 FPS.Given that this claim is unconfirmed, readers should take it with a grain of salt. However, the leaker has provided accurate information in the past, like the existence of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's remaster, which makes it worth noting at the very least.Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 6 has F1 icon Lewis Hamilton ready to ditch workGrand Theft Auto 6 development cost: Everything known so farWhy Twitch preparing for Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely a big deal