3 reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS (and 2 reasons why it shouldn't)

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:04 GMT
Exploring why GTA 6 might (and also might not) run at only 30 fps (Image via Rockstar Games)
Exploring why GTA 6 might (and also might not) run at only 30 FPS (Image via Rockstar Games)

A big concern gamers have regarding GTA 6 is that it might only run at 30 FPS on consoles. The title is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch, on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games has showcased parts of the game through two trailers and a few screenshots so far. In fact, the title's second trailer was confirmed to have been captured on a PS5, but specifics about performance have yet to be divulged.

Discussions on the topic will very likely go on until a concrete and official answer is provided. As we wait, let's take a look at three reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS, as well as two reasons why it shouldn't.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Exploring 3 reasons why GTA 6 might run on 30 FPS only (and 2 reasons why it shouldn't)

1) Visual fidelity

The GTA 6 trailers and screenshots have shown highly impressive visuals, almost photorealistic in certain shots. Ray Tracing might have been utilized in it too, which, for those wondering, is a modern technology used for simulating realistic lighting and reflections in virtual environments.

However, quite a few video games, like Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA 5 itself, run at only 30 FPS on consoles with Ray Tracing. Even Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which has been praised highly for its graphics despite the absence of Ray Tracing, runs at 30 FPS on PS5 in its Quality mode.

2) World events

A still from somewhere in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)
A still from somewhere in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Open-world games like Grand Theft Auto are not only about graphics, but also about world events. A typical map from the franchise has a plethora of things happening at any given moment, like pedestrians walking around, busy traffic, and random events, all in addition to what the player is doing.

A glimpse of the busy world in GTA 6's Leonida has been provided in the trailers and screenshots. This, in combination with the visual effects, might be difficult to deliver at a stable and high FPS.

3) Ex-Rockstar developer's statement

Ex-Rockstar dev&#039;s tweet in question (Image via X)
Ex-Rockstar dev's tweet in question (Image via X)

Obbe Vermeij, former Technical Director at Rockstar Games, recently provided an interesting answer to a fan query about the possibility of GTA 6 hitting 60 FPS on consoles. He said that more polygons (essentially more details in assets) can be rendered at 30 FPS than at 60 FPS, and that visual details might be preferred for a Grand Theft Auto game.

It should be noted that Obbe Vermeij has not worked on Grand Theft Auto 6, but since they contributed to many other entries in the franchise, their statement is worth considering.

Here are two reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't run at just 30 FPS:

1) A potential performance mode

Indeed, the games mentioned earlier — GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Death Stranding 2 — run at only 30 FPS when graphics are prioritized. However, they all feature a Performance mode as well, which compromises visuals (usually Ray Tracing and/or resolution) to a certain degree and delivers a higher frame rate.

If Rockstar decides to feature a Performance mode in GTA 6, players might be able to play it at up to 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

2) Reputed leaker's report

Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) recently claimed that GTA 6 is consistently hitting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro while being optimized for it. If true, there would be one console where players could experience the much-awaited title at more than 30 FPS.

Given that this claim is unconfirmed, readers should take it with a grain of salt. However, the leaker has provided accurate information in the past, like the existence of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's remaster, which makes it worth noting at the very least.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
