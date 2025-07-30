How cryptocurrency could reshape GTA 6’s gameplay

Rockstar Games featured bits of the GTA 6 gameplay in its second trailer, but fans are awaiting a proper reveal. There have been discussions on social media regarding what might be featured in the upcoming title, with some speculating on the involvement of cryptocurrency in some way. If true, this could significantly impact the in-game economy.

As of this writing, it should be noted that neither Rockstar nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has stated anything that suggests the inclusion of cryptocurrency in the next Grand Theft Auto. As we await more details, let's look at how it could possibly reshape GTA 6's gameplay.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 6: Exploring how cryptocurrency could potentially reshape its gameplay

The economy in Grand Theft Auto titles has been fairly straightforward so far. Players complete missions to earn in-game cash, which can then be used to buy items like cars, weapons, clothing, and properties.

However, if cryptocurrency were to be integrated into the GTA 6 gameplay, it would likely result in a parallel economy system. Since cryptocurrency is a virtual currency, a potential iteration in the next Grand Theft Auto entry should also be used to acquire in-game items, besides the standard cash currency.

Jason robbing a cash register (Image via Rockstar Games)

It can be made so that certain activities and missions reward cash, whereas other, ideally more challenging tasks payout in crypto, essentially rendering the latter more lucrative. Items can then be made relatively cheaper in cryptocurrency than in regular cash, with some purchasable only via this mode of payment. This would be a nice reward for acquiring harder-to-obtain assets.

This in-game virtual money could also be made transferable between players in an online market in GTA 6, once again in exchange for certain items at varying prices. Needless to say, this system could significantly reshape how money is made in Grand Theft Auto games, as well as what gameplay elements one would prioritize.

Activities like heists could be tied in with cryptocurrency rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Integrating real cryptocurrency as a means of microtransaction is another intriguing concept. That said, it comes with potential risks, such as scams in public multiplayer sessions. This could cause controversy, something that Rockstar Games likely wouldn't want its biggest project in years to be linked with.

Nonetheless, cryptocurrency has been a hot topic in recent years. And since Rockstar Games often parodies popular things from real life in GTA games set in a particular era, there might be a satirical take on cryptocurrency in the series' upcoming installment. However, that remains to be seen.

