10 ways to make the most out of GTA 5 Online in 2025

If you regularly play GTA 5 Online in 2025, then it is always best to make the most out of it. The multiplayer game has many things to offer, and it gives you the liberty to create your gameplay style. However, knowing some pro tips will help you be a master of the game.

We’ve listed ten ways to make the most out of the GTA 5 Online experience in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

10 things that will help you fully utilize the GTA 5 Online experience in 2025

1) Reach level 120 ASAP

Level 120 is the stage where your character matures in GTA 5 Online. The game unlocks various perks at different levels, and at level 120, you unlock most of the things (if not all) Rockstar has to offer. Therefore, grind to reach this level ASAP.

2) Complete all Bunker Researches

The Bunker has 51 projects that you must research and unlock. These projects hold some of the best upgrades in GTA 5 Online that you can apply to weapons, vehicles, and other things. To speed up the process, you can assign all your Bunker staff to do research only.

3) Spread your businesses across the map

There are over a dozen businesses in GTA 5 Online that can be established in different locations. You should always spread your businesses evenly in San Andreas. Most businesses can be used as a spawn location. Keeping them evenly distributed will help you fast-travel across the map.

4) Get the Acid Lab

The Acid Lab has multiple benefits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 truck comes with a complimentary Acid Lab business, and both can be acquired for free after the First Dose missions. While the truck is one of the most robust vehicles in the game, you can grind the business solo.

5) Play with others at times

Other players can teach you various important skills (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if you prefer playing GTA 5 Online solo, you should play with others at times. It not only makes the experience enjoyable, but you can also shadow-learn useful things from them. Plus, some grinding missions become easier with associates.

6) Use Private Lobbies for selling

Goods should be sold with utmost precaution (Image via Rockstar Games)

Selling produced goods is a risky yet important process in GTA 5 Online. Therefore, always switch to Private Lobbies before starting a selling mission. By doing so, you’ll be safe from griefers who prefer destroying other players’ cargo.

7) Avoid unnecessary things

Not all things in the game are useful (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unless you are super rich in GTA 5 Online, you should always avoid unnecessary things. Some of them include the Yacht, Casino Pent House, Luxor Deluxe plane, Orbital Cannon, Weed Farm, Document Forgery Office, etc. These are expensive things with lackluster utilities.

8) Get some armored vehicles

Armored vehicles protect you from enemies (Image via Rockstar Games)

You should always keep some armored vehicles handy in case you need them against other GTA Online players or enemy NPCs. We suggest you get the Armored Kuruma, Brickade 6x6, Toreador, Khanjali Tank, Insurgent Pick-up Custom, and the Avenger. These can withstand multiple rounds of explosive weapons.

9) Keep some weaponized vehicles ready

You should be ready to retaliate whenever needed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if you don’t want to fight with others, it is always best to keep some weaponized vehicles ready. Some of the notable ones include the Sparrow, Annihilator Stealth, Oppressor Mk II, Pyro, Hydra, and the Buzzard Attack Chopper. These vehicles can shoot either machine guns or homing missiles.

10) Keep the fastest vehicles upgraded

Faster vehicles save time in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online players should always keep the fastest vehicles fully upgraded so that they can use them whenever required. We suggest you keep the following vehicles ready: F-160 Raiju, Seabreeze, Banshee GTS, Stinger TT, Reever, and the Hakuchou Drag Bike. Some of them are also equipped with armor and weapons.

