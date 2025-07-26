The GTA Online Impound location is in the city of Los Santos. This is where players can collect their vehicles that have been impounded by the cops. You can get your car in a hassle-free manner by paying a negligible fee or illegally, which will be followed by quite a bit of heat from the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD).

Regardless of how you want to retrieve your car, you must first know this facility's location is. This article will share the GTA Online Impound location and a few other things to know about it.

GTA Online Impound location: All you need to know

The fee to collect the impounded vehicle can be paid at one of the gates (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player gets killed by the police in GTA Online, the vehicle being used by them can be taken away and held at the Impound in Los Santos. Getting it back is extremely straightforward, if one wants it to be, or can involve more LSPD action.

GTA Online Impound location

GTA Online Impound location (Image via Rockstar Games)

The player location shown in the image above marks the Impound location in GTA Online. This spot is somewhat toward southern Los Santos, more specifically in the city's Rancho/Innocence Blvd district.

This is its only location in the state of Southern San Andreas, and regardless of where your vehicle gets impounded around the map, it will be brought over here.

Note that this is also the where LSPD Impound is located in GTA 5 story mode.

Stand near one of the gates and press the prompted button to pay the fee (Image via Rockstar Games)

To get your vehicle back from the Impound, stand near the gate shown in the image above and press the button prompted in the top-left corner to pay a $250 fee. This amount is low enough even for beginners to afford.

If you do not wish to pay anything, circle around the back and break into the facility from the spot shown in the image below.

You can enter the facility illegally from this spot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Upon entering the impounded vehicle though, you will trigger two-star a Wanted Level.

If you don't pick your vehicle up from the GTA Online Impound for a prolonged period, the LSPD will destroy it. However, you can then retrieve it by calling Mors Mutual Insurance from your in-game mobile phone.

