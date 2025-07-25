GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations can be found across the city of Los Santos. This device is an important requirement for the Buried Stashes daily event, which takes place on the Cayo Perico island. Finding it is based on luck, as the Metal Detector can spawn at any one of 10 possible locations as a random event. However, knowing these locations can help save much time, allowing you to scan through them quickly until the device is available.

With that said, let's look at all the possible GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations.

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations: All you need to know

The Metal Detector spawns next to a corpse (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Metal Detector spawns at any one of 10 possible locations across Los Santos, next to a human skeleton. Since the city is big and the map doesn't show exactly where to look for it, players can find collecting the device a bit challenging. Once collected though, it can be used to uncover two GTA Online Buried Stashes on the Cayo Perico island every day.

The red dots in the following images mark all 10 possible Metal Detector locations:

1) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #1

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations 1/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This Metal Detector location is at Vespucci Beach, on the western coast of Los Santos.

2) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #2

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 2/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This spot is in midwest Los Santos, close to the city's Palomino Avenue district.

3) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations #3

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 3/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This possible Metal Detector location is on the beach just off the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) runway, at the map's southern end.

4) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #4

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 4/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This possible spawn location for the Metal Detector is at the beach in Los Santos' Chumash district.

5) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations #5

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations 5/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This region is called the Port of Los Santos and is present just to the right of LSIA on the map.

6) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #6

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 6/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

The possible Metal Detector location is close to the Maze Bank Arena and Grove Street, upwards from the last one.

7) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations #7

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations 7/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This Metal Detector location is on El Rancho Blvd, under the bridge in the storm drain.

8) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #8

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 8/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This spot is situated upwards from Los Santos' Terminal district, along the southern coast of the map.

9) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location #9

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations 9/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

This is another possible location along the coast of Los Santos, this time at its south-eastern end.

10) GTA 5 Online Metal Detector locations #10

GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location 10/10 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb.eu)

The final possible GTA 5 Online Metal Detector location is situated at Los Santos' eastern coast.

Since this is a random event, you may have to check these locations multiple times before the device spawns. When it does, it will be marked on the map with a small blue dot.

Stand near the Metal Detector, which will be next to a human skeleton, and press the button prompted to collect it. Afterwards, you can go to the Cayo Perico island (only during The Cayo Perico Heist's prep phase) to find two Buried Stashes every day using the device. The general search area is marked with "?" on the map, and each Buried Stash pays $25,000.

Note: The GTA Online weekly update active at the time of writing has tripled this reward through July 30, 2025.

