Many players are on the lookout for GJ location in GTA Online. This is because they are required to find the character in a mission added with the relatively recent Money Fronts update. However, the fact that one must locate him based on a vague photograph alone makes the ordeal pretty challenging, likely even for those familiar with the map of Los Santos and Blaine County.
So, this article will act as a guide on how to find GJ location in GTA Online. Few details regarding this new character and the related mission will also be discussed ahead.
GJ location in GTA Online: All you need to know
GJ is a character who debuted with the GTA Online Money Fronts update in June 2025. He appears in one of the Mr Faber Work missions, which can be played after purchasing the Hands On Car Wash, Smoke on the Water dispensary, or the Higgins Helitours business.
More specifically, GJ appears in the Mr Faber Work Current Liabilities mission. Players are tasked with rescuing him in it, but they must find him using a photograph. The image is vague, but the general location depicted in it is the RON Alternates Wind Farm in Blaine County, situated in the western section of the map.
Note that GJ's exact whereabouts can vary between three particular spots at the RON Alternates Wind Farm itself in a given playthrough of the said mission. So, here are all of these three possible locations in GTA Online:
1) Possible GJ location in GTA Online #1
GJ can be found right next to the fencing of an electrical station at this location at the RON Alternates Wind Farm.
2) Possible GJ location in GTA Online #2
GJ can be found lying right under a wind turbine at this particular spot at the RON Alternates Wind Farm.
3) Possible GJ location in GTA Online #3
GJ can be found under a wind turbine at this spot too, with some construction equipment close-by.
Note that you can ask Raf for hints about GJ's location, but that will prevent you from securing this mission's bonus objective. However, the images provided above should let you find the character easily.
You can cycle through these locations to find GJ at the RON Alternates Wind Farm. Once located, approach him, and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to hit him with an adrenaline shot. Afterwards, drop him at the medical center marked on the map. That said, the Current Liabilities mission won't be over at this point.
