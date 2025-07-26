GTA Online players often look for weekly discounts, and there’s a good reason behind it. These in-game sales usually feature some of the best things the game has to offer at enticing prices. Not only does it allow one to save money, but it also encourages them to try new things that they might not otherwise.

There are up to 50% discounts available on select items in the game till 2:00 am PT, July 31, 2025. So, let’s quickly check what has been featured in the latest weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts: Volatol, Buzzard Attack Chopper, and more (July 26-31, 2025)

The following items can be obtained at discounted prices in the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Although the Hands On Car Wash and Higgins Helitours businesses are not on sale this week, they can still be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures.

What to get in the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts? (July 26-31, 2025)

One of the activities that keeps GTA Online fun is collecting different cars. One vehicle that players shouldn’t miss is the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer. It is a four-seater sedan that greatly resembles the Mercedes-Benz W124 “Hammer” version, which is why most Need For Speed Unbound players love it.

In terms of performance, the Vorschlaghammer possesses a top speed of 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h) and can take about 1:07.000 to complete a lap on average. Additionally, it can be equipped with Drift Tuning upgrades, allowing players to participate in Drift Races with it.

There are some interesting customization options available for this sedan as well, making it worth collecting in 2025. Players can currently acquire the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer for as low as $1,074,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

