5 overpowered GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed with Winter DLC update

Vehicles are an important part of the GTA Online experience. While there are over 750 models with different features and abilities, some of them are also overpowered for the gameplay. Most of them belong to the weaponized and armored category. Rockstar Games should keep things balanced by nerfing and buffing up the vehicles from time to time.

Ad

This article lists five of the most overpowered vehicles in GTA Online that the developer should nerf with the Winter DLC update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 overpowered vehicles that Rockstar Games should nerf during the GTA Online Winter DLC

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante has been a terror on the streets for a long time (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Vigilante is one of the best vehicles to roleplay as Batman. However, in regular scenarios, it is too overpowered. It can be equipped with either two front-facing machine guns or two homing missile launchers. While the former is considerable, the missiles are very aggressive. If someone shoots Vigilante missiles at you, it is nearly impossible to dodge them.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, the Rocket Booster also gives the Vigilante a special power on the road. It significantly increases the speed and also recharges in 2.5 seconds. Rockstar should reduce the tracking ability of the missiles with the GTA Online Winter DLC update.

2) Mobile Operations Center

Ad

Rockstar Games should consider reducing the armor capacity of the Mobile Operations Center. When fully upgraded, it can withstand up to 20 homing missiles and 20 RPGs. The number is too high, considering it also has aggressive offensive measures. The gun turrets are lethal and can destroy anyone outside with one shot.

Therefore, the developer should at least reduce the armor capacity to 10 missiles after the Winter DLC, so that both offensive and defensive sides can have a fair combat experience.

Ad

Also read: 5 reasons to play GTA Online this week (July 25-30, 2025)

3) MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Ad

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is one of the best vehicles to roam around the map. However, if you are not the driver or the owner, you’ll have a tough time dealing with it. The truck's most overpowered trait is the armor capacity as a fully upgraded model can withstand up to 48 homing missiles and RPGs.

While the MTL Brickade 6x6 does not have any weapons, it can push most of the movable objects on the map. Rockstar Games should calibrate its armor capacity with the Winter DLC, as the current stats are significantly high.

Ad

Also read: GTA Online weekly discounts (July 26-31, 2025)

4) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

Ad

The HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom has both offensive and defensive capabilities, which make it one of the most invincible vehicles in GTA Online. While its size is smaller than most other tactical vehicles, it can carry up to nine people. One of them can also use the top-mounted turret to attack others. The vehicle can tank up to 27 homing missiles, which is even higher than the Mobile Operations Centre.

Rockstar Games should at least reduce the armor capacity so that anyone on the offensive side can take down the Insurgent Pick-up Custom with a considerable amount of effort.

Ad

Also read: GTA Online Impound location

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador needs only one change to be a balanced vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador is a unique vehicle in GTA Online, with everything balanced, except for the tracking of its homing missiles. Even though the range is shorter than most other vehicles with the same feature, dodging the missiles is near-impossible once they lock onto you within the range.

Ad

Therefore, Rockstar should make the homing missiles less aggressive after the Winter DLC update. This way, anyone who is facing the Toreador would be able to tackle it effectively.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More