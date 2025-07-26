GTA Online Winter Update could include scrapped Agent Trevor DLC content

Data miners reportedly found hints in GTA Online Money Fronts' files that suggest mansions could be introduced as purchasable properties in this year's potential Winter Update. Fans have been demanding them since the title's early days, and are quite excited at the prospect of possibly getting them in the near future. Notably, a recent post by leaker @affmal on X suggests that mansions might have been a part of the scrapped Agent Trevor DLC.Of late, the leaker has been uploading alleged details from the canceled DLC on their X profile. One such post claims that some of its missions start in front of mansions and feature Agent 14. Since this character has also appeared in Money Fronts, an update whose files reportedly feature mansion hints, it seems like Rockstar Games might be using scrapped content from the canceled Agent Trevor DLC.Character seen in GTA Online Money Fronts was in the scrapped Agent Trevor DLC along with mansions, according to leakerLeaker @affmal's post above refers to the scrapped Agent Trevor DLC, pointing out that some of the missions in it start in front of mansions, and feature Agent 14, who debuted in the multiplayer with the Heists update in 2015.The leaker then refers to Agent 14 also appearing in Money Fronts, and how that update's files allegedly have teasers about the addition of mansions in GTA Online's potential Winter Update 2025.The Agent Trevor DLC was found among some other canceled Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode DLCs in the title's source code, which was leaked around Christmas 2023. Interestingly, some content from it may have been used in the title's multiplayer updates.For example, references to a vehicle called Stromberg were allegedly found within this scrapped DLC's code. A car with the same name was then added in the multiplayer with the Doomsday Heist update in 2017.Also check: Cancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from Vice CityIf rumors about these reported mansions and Agent 14 links are to be believed, Rockstar might use content from the scrapped Agent Trevor DLC again in this year's potential GTA Online Winter Update.However, readers should note that nothing about mansions has been officially confirmed so far, and so they are advised to take these rumors with a grain of salt.Check out other related content:GTA VI launch plansGrand Theft Auto Online Impound locationWhy Twitch preparing for Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely a big dealScrapped Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC had Princess Robot Bubblegum NPC, claims leaker