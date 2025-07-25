5 reasons why the GTA 5 Trevor DLC shouldn't have been canceled

Rockstar Games cancelled the GTA 5 Trevor DLC a long time ago, while continuing to support Grand Theft Auto Online with updates and expansions. Fans got to know about it in late December 2023 and were very disappointed with the gaming studio. The Trevor DLC seemed like a major expansion related to the popular protagonist. However, it has long gone and might never become a reality.We’ve listed five reasons why Rockstar Games should not have cancelled the GTA 5 Trevor DLC.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.5 solid reasons why Rockstar shouldn’t have scrapped the GTA 5 Trevor DLC1) Rockstar promised updates for single-playerRockstar officially promised updates for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)In an official Newswire published in December 2013, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode updates (along with GTA Online updates) would arrive in 2014. One of them might have been the GTA 5 Trevor DLC, as the studio mentioned his name along with the other protagonists.However, Rockstar only released updates for GTA Online, and the GTA 5 Trevor DLC got lost in time. The developer should have kept its promise and released single-player expansions along with multiplayer DLCs.2) The game now lacks proper single-player expansionsEven though Rockstar released new things and features in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC releases, they cannot be regarded as proper expansions. Unfortunately, the title continues to lack single-player updates to date. Another notable thing is that GTA 4 got two DLCs, whereas GTA 5 (the most popular title) got none.The GTA 5 Trevor DLC could have filled this void and kept Rockstar Games’ promise intact.Also read: Twitch's plans for GTA 6: Everything known so far3) It had many interesting elementsWhile the Trevor DLC got cancelled, data miners managed to get their hands on the game files and discovered various intriguing details. According to them, Rockstar Games had planned to add the Katana in the GTA 5 Trevor DLC. The weapon is missing from the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series, and the 2013 title was supposed to bring it back.The community also got to know about Princess Robot Bubblegum’s role in the GTA 5 Trevor DLC. However, the plan was scrapped a long time ago, and Rockstar has not added these details to the game to date.4) The community wanted story DLCsThe Grand Theft Auto community wanted story mode DLCs for the 2013 title for a long time. The demand is also valid considering its predecessor got two expansions (The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony) that perfectly cooperated with the main storyline.Rockstar Games should have listened to fans’ demands and released new story mode gameplay, rather than abandoning it. While the requests for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode DLCs are still there, they have dimmed significantly after knowing the studio had planned and cancelled them in the background.Also read: 5 things Rockstar should add in GTA 4 remaster5) The DLC could have added more depth to Trevor’s characterTrevor holds lots of unexplored secrets (Image via Rockstar Games)Trevor Philips is one of the wildest characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. Even though we got to know many things in the 2013 title, they feel incomplete. The GTA 5 Trevor DLC could have been a source for us to know more about him. The protagonist was supposed to be an undercover agent, which is the last thing we expect Trevor to do.Although Grand Theft Auto Online gave us some newer details about Trevor’s life, it was very lackluster. Now, we might never know what other details about the character Rockstar hid from us.Also check out:5 reasons to own a Volatol in GTA Online5 most useless things added to GTA Online in 20256 fun activities to try in GTA 5 Online when you're bored