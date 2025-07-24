5 things Rockstar should add in GTA 4 remaster

Rockstar Games is rumored to be working on a GTA 4 remaster. While we’ve yet to get official confirmation, the Grand Theft Auto community is filled with discussions related to the title. If the rumor is true, the developer should consider adding some new features and improvements to the 2008 title. The remastered gameplay should feel up to date and close to other HD Universe installments.We’ve listed five things Rockstar should consider adding in the GTA 4 remaster.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.5 notable changes Rockstar Games should add in GTA 4 remaster1) Mission checkpointsEvery mission in the GTA 4 remastered version should have adequate checkpoints (Image via Rockstar Games)Checkpoints in missions are important, as not all of them can be completed in one go. Restarting a difficult mission from the beginning also ruins the gameplay experience. So, Rockstar Games should strongly consider adding mission checkpoints in the GTA 4 remaster.The feature should be like that in Grand Theft Auto 5, where you get to resume from a close checkpoint. The missions should also have the &quot;skip this portion&quot; option. Rockstar Games already added mission checkpoints in GTA Trilogy Remaster, so adding it to the GTA 4 remaster shouldn't be a problem.Also read: 5 reasons to play GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch 22) Solid 60 FPS gameplayGrand Theft Auto 4's framerate varies from one platform to another. While the PS3 and Xbox 360 run the title at or below 30 FPS, the PC and Xbox Series X|S can produce more frames. However, the experience isn't seamless, as it's still the same old game.The GTA 4 remaster should offer at least a solid 60 FPS across all platforms. The developer should make the game produce more stable framerates, but 60 FPS should be the standard. The title's resolution should also be increased from 720p to 1080p or 4K resolutions.Also read: Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities explored3) Expandable mini mapWhile Grand Theft Auto 4's mini map does its job well, it feels quite small at times, especially when you’re trying to avoid cops. So, Rockstar Games should consider adding an expandable mini-map in GTA 4 remaster, similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.The mini map should enlarge on command and go back to its default position after a few seconds. Liberty City is densely packed, and an expanded mini-map will help players navigate smoothly.Also read: 5 most useless things added to GTA Online in 20254) Same improvements for DLC expansionsSo far, only the base Grand Theft Auto 4 is rumored to get a remaster. While this is certainly exciting news, Rockstar should also consider improving The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony DLCs at the same time.It is worth noting that The Ballad of Gay Tony already has some visual improvements over the base installment. The developer should make all three gameplays look uniform in the GTA 4 remaster.Also read: 6 fun activities to try in GTA 5 Online when you're bored5) More clothing optionsThe protagonists should get more customization options (Image via Rockstar Games)Rockstar Games should add new clothes for Niko Bellic and other protagonists in the GTA 4 remaster. While the customizations in the 2008 title are already lackluster, the clothing options are also limited. Moreover, Rockstar offers pants and tops as a combo, which reduces the freedom of customization even more.The new version should include new pairs of clothes and make the tops and pants separate if possible. The developer should also consider adding the dark blue hand gloves that were seen in the artworks but are absent in the game.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 Pro: What fans are hoping for5 Easter eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition you probably missedCancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from GTA Vice City