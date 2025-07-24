5 most useless things added to GTA Online in 2025

Rockstar Games has added many things to GTA Online in 2025. While a majority of them are useful, some feel useless after a while. The developer has added businesses, side activities, vehicles, and other features to the multiplayer title over the past seven months. While you should try them all at least once, it is also wise to know which ones are useless.

This article lists five of the most useless things Rockstar Games added to GTA Online in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 pointless things Rockstar Games included in GTA Online in 2025

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX as a GTA Plus benefit

Rockstar is offering an old car as a paid subscription bonus in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Buffalo EVX was released back in June 2023, as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. While the vehicle was in demand at its launch, it lost its popularity over the years. Rockstar is now offering the car for free as part of the latest GTA Plus benefits.

You must have a paid membership to access The Vinewood Club and get the vehicle. Spending real-life money and getting a two-year-old car as a bonus is certainly a useless thing. The studio should have listed one of the new vehicles released with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.

2) Higgins Helicopter Tour missions

The Higgins Helitours business allows you to give NPCs helicopter tours around the map. The missions require you to pick up the tourists from a designated spot, take them to five different locations, and drop them back. While the missions are easy and simple, they take some time, and the reward is too low.

Moreover, the majority of the locations you need to take the tourists to are not even interesting. The game requires you to show them random grasslands and buildings. Instead of doing these missions, you can try other fun activities when you’re bored in GTA Online.

3) GTA Plus for PC

While the Grand Theft Auto community already has polarizing opinions on the GTA Plus membership, Rockstar Games released it on the PC Enhanced version in March 2025. Even though the developer is trying to improve the subscription benefits over time, most of them still feel useless.

The surprising thing is that the GTA Online Enhanced version did not include the text chat feature, which was very popular among PC players. But, Rockstar managed to include the paid subscription without any delays.

4) Shoot Animals Photography Challenge on PC

The GTA Online Enhanced version also added the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge on PC. Each day, you are required to find and photograph three animals around the State of San Andreas. However, finding them is a tedious job, and the animals are not stationary most of the time.

While the reward amount is good (₹20,000 per animal), the duration required to complete the challenge makes it a useless job. Moreover, it is a recycled mission from Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

5) Money Fronts basic jobs

The basic jobs from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC are not worth doing (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Money Fronts DLC added three new businesses to GTA Online, and each of them offers some basic jobs. However, they are not worth doing due to their nature and payouts. Washing a car gives you $1000, helicopter tours give you $5000, and delivering weeds earns you $2500.

These jobs are borderline useless and a waste of time and effort. Moreover, except for the helicopter tour, the other two missions are already present in the game in different forms. Therefore, it is best to avoid them.

