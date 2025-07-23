5 reasons to play GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch 2

Rockstar Games' GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition can be played on the newly released Switch 2. If you are a Nintendo fan, you must try this title on the handheld console. It is one of the best open-world games on the platform and can keep you engaged for months. So, before new Nintendo Switch 2 titles arrive, try Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

This article lists five solid reasons to play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make GTA Trilogy worth playing on the Nintendo Switch 2

1) Improved gameplay performance

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the best handheld devices to play GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is more power-packed than its predecessor, it can run GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition more efficiently. One notable difference you’ll get is in the framerates. On the original Nintendo Switch, the framerates used to flicker around 30 FPS.

However, you'll get a solid 30 FPS on the Nintendo Switch 2. The loading time is also slightly faster due to the new and advanced hardware components.

2) Bigger and better visuals

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a bigger screen (7.9-inch wide) with 1920x1080 resolution. Even though GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition continues to run at 720p resolution, the visuals are clearer and sharper. This will allow you to see things better.

Do note that Rockstar Games has yet to release an updated version of the title natively for Nintendo Switch 2. So, the resolution and framerate are currently locked at 720p 30 FPS.

3) Three games in one package

GTA Trilogy is a combo package of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Rockstar offers the Definitive Editions of all of them, which were originally released in November 2021 for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

The gameplay is the same as you get on the major platforms. GTA 3 tells you the story of Claude’s revenge on Catalina, Vice City tells you how Tommy becomes the kingpin of the City of Vice, and San Andreas tells you how CJ restores his neighbourhood’s glory by killing the enemies.

4) Perfect to ease the long wait till GTA 6

There is still a long wait for the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. In the meantime, if you have the Nintendo Switch 2, you should play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Even though the titles included are smaller than the current GTA games, you’ll need a considerable amount of time to complete them.

The following are the average hour counts you’ll require to complete each title:

GTA 3 Definitive Edition: 7 hours

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: 5 hours

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: 12 hours

Do note that the hours represent the total durations of the main mission and not the side activities and random travel time. Once you complete them, you should look for Easter eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition and other titles.

5) Budget-friendly game

GTA Trilogy offers the best value for money (Image via Rockstar Games)

While first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games cost $80, you can buy GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for only $60. Moreover, you get all three titles at once without having to purchase them separately. The price might go even lower if either Nintendo or Rockstar offers a sale discount.

Since you are getting three of the blockbuster video games from Rockstar in a single and cheaper price, you should play them on the Nintendo Switch 2.

