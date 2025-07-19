  • home icon
  • GTA
  • 5 reasons to own Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online

5 reasons to own Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Jul 19, 2025 19:51 GMT
Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online
Here's a brief on the Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

December 13, 2016, marked the debut of Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online. This ride is an interesting variant of the standard Coil Voltic electric Super Car that has been in the game since launch. It introduced a highly useful feature that has been added in only 23 other vehicles since then. The Rocket Voltic is pretty expensive, but there are a couple of reasons why you may wish to add it to your collection.

Ad

Additionally, several jobs in the multiplayer can help get back the investment. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons to own Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Cool design

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lotus Elise, a real-life sports car, seems to have been the design inspiration for the Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online. This gives it a rather compact build, with simple yet sleek detailing around the body.

The most noticeable part of this vehicle, however, is the big rocket engine jutting out from its back, which makes it look quite cool and distinct from other cars in the multiplayer.

2) Rocket Boost

The Rocket Boost in effect (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Rocket Boost in effect (Image via Rockstar Games)

The rocket engine isn't just for show; it's the vehicle's marquee feature, called the Rocket Boost. When enabled by the player, the Coil Rocket Voltic receives a major thrust from the fire blasting out back, making it move incredibly fast.

Ad

If the Rocket Boost is enabled with the car at an upward angle, it can even propel the car high up in the air. Note that this feature only gets enabled for a brief moment each time. This is depicted by a yellow bar under the mini-map (visible when inside the Rocket Voltic), which refills gradually post-use.

Read more: GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 Pro

3) Impressive top speed

Ad
Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online in a stunt race (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online in a stunt race (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rocket Boost can certainly make the Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online go really fast. However, even without it in effect, this vehicle is no slouch and performs quite well.

Ad

Tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322 suggest that it can go as fast as 124.75 mph, which is a very impressive statistic. Do note that this top speed is attained only when the Rocket Voltic is equipped with all standard performance modifications.

Also check: Mammoth Hydra || Pegassi Vacca || Invetero Coquette

4) Bulletproof from the back

The bulletproof rear of the Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
The bulletproof rear of the Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online is an open-roof car, so players don't have any protection from the front and sides. Luckily, the rocket engine contraption is set up in such a way that the car is rendered completely bulletproof from the back.

Ad

So if you are being chased by other players or NPCs and being shot at, there will be some protection. This attribute, along with the Rocket Boost, should be highly useful in such situations.

5) Perform stunts

youtube-cover
Ad

Businesses, missions, and heists are what one generally engages in the most. They help make money in GTA 5 Online, which is why players keep grinding them, but that can become boring after a while. Taking a break and free-roaming around the map can be a good way to relax.

Long drives can be fine, but performing high-octane stunts with the Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online can be really entertaining. Utilize its Rocket Boost to jump great distances or even across buildings by gaining enough height. Some players have also climbed the Maze Bank Tower by using the said feature, which can be another fun thing to try.

Ad

Check out other related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications