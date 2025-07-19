5 reasons to own Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online

December 13, 2016, marked the debut of Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online. This ride is an interesting variant of the standard Coil Voltic electric Super Car that has been in the game since launch. It introduced a highly useful feature that has been added in only 23 other vehicles since then. The Rocket Voltic is pretty expensive, but there are a couple of reasons why you may wish to add it to your collection.Additionally, several jobs in the multiplayer can help get back the investment. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Here are 5 reasons to own Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online in 20251) Cool designLotus Elise, a real-life sports car, seems to have been the design inspiration for the Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online. This gives it a rather compact build, with simple yet sleek detailing around the body.The most noticeable part of this vehicle, however, is the big rocket engine jutting out from its back, which makes it look quite cool and distinct from other cars in the multiplayer.2) Rocket BoostThe Rocket Boost in effect (Image via Rockstar Games)The rocket engine isn't just for show; it's the vehicle's marquee feature, called the Rocket Boost. When enabled by the player, the Coil Rocket Voltic receives a major thrust from the fire blasting out back, making it move incredibly fast.If the Rocket Boost is enabled with the car at an upward angle, it can even propel the car high up in the air. Note that this feature only gets enabled for a brief moment each time. This is depicted by a yellow bar under the mini-map (visible when inside the Rocket Voltic), which refills gradually post-use.Read more: GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 Pro3) Impressive top speedRocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online in a stunt race (Image via Rockstar Games)The Rocket Boost can certainly make the Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online go really fast. However, even without it in effect, this vehicle is no slouch and performs quite well.Tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322 suggest that it can go as fast as 124.75 mph, which is a very impressive statistic. Do note that this top speed is attained only when the Rocket Voltic is equipped with all standard performance modifications.Also check: Mammoth Hydra || Pegassi Vacca || Invetero Coquette4) Bulletproof from the backThe bulletproof rear of the Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)The Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online is an open-roof car, so players don't have any protection from the front and sides. Luckily, the rocket engine contraption is set up in such a way that the car is rendered completely bulletproof from the back.So if you are being chased by other players or NPCs and being shot at, there will be some protection. This attribute, along with the Rocket Boost, should be highly useful in such situations.5) Perform stuntsBusinesses, missions, and heists are what one generally engages in the most. They help make money in GTA 5 Online, which is why players keep grinding them, but that can become boring after a while. Taking a break and free-roaming around the map can be a good way to relax.Long drives can be fine, but performing high-octane stunts with the Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA 5 Online can be really entertaining. Utilize its Rocket Boost to jump great distances or even across buildings by gaining enough height. Some players have also climbed the Maze Bank Tower by using the said feature, which can be another fun thing to try.Check out other related content:What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksShould DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?GTA Online Mr Faber WorkGTA Online StockpileBravado Buffalo EVXPegassi ZorrussoDeclasse DraugurVapid EllieGrotti FuriaBravado Banshee GTSGTA 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?