6 fun activities to try in GTA 5 Online when you're bored

If you ever get bored in GTA 5 Online, there are a plethora of activities that you can engage in. Along with missions and side hustles, Rockstar Games also offers custom activities that can be done using your imagination while using the title’s features. Most of these activities can also be performed solo.

This article lists six fun activities that you should try when you get bored in GTA 5 Online.

6 fun activities to kill your boredom in GTA 5 Online

1) Playing chicken on the highway

Test your driving skills with this activity in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While NPCs are notorious drivers in GTA 5 Online, you can try playing chicken with them. Get a fast car and drive towards them on the wrong side. The goal is to avoid hitting them and make a close escape.

It is a dangerous game, considering you cannot determine how the NPC drivers will react when you get close to them.

2) Rage-bait NPC drivers

You can rage-bait NPC drivers and make them follow you. Get on a motorcycle and kick random drivers on the road. Some of them might get triggered and start following you to kill you. Once you pull this off, drive through uneven terrains and narrow passages, and watch the NPCs desperately trying to get you.

Sometimes, the GTA 5 Online NPCs even perform kamikaze stunts just for revenge. Do note that you must not drive fast or get away from them after triggering.

3) Watch the Princess Robot Bubblegum show

If you haven’t watched Princess Robot Bubblegum in GTA 5 Online, then you should do so as soon as possible. It is a hilarious anime featuring the Princess and some other supporting characters. It is a 12-minute show that you can watch on the CNT channel or the princessrobotbubblegum.com website.

The show depicts Princess Robot Bubblegum trying to protect humanity with her hysterical and bizarre acts.

4) Make NPCs your getaway driver

You can make NPCs your getaway driver and engage in a police chase in GTA 5 Online. Simply find someone who is towing a boat trailer and get inside it. You must sit in the boat’s driving seat. After that, shoot a weapon and try to attract cops.

The NPC driver will panic and start driving recklessly. You can continue shooting cops while they chase you. Do note that your route will be unpredictable, and you might end up in trouble as well.

5) Toss NPC cars off the road

You can take revenge on NPC drivers in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While NPC drivers are known to crash into you purposefully, you can do the same with some extra powers at hand. Simply get the Brickade 6x6, Ramp Buggy, or any other land vehicles that can push other cars. After that, drive on your own path without giving way to NPCs.

These vehicles can toss other cars at high speeds without slowing down. You can try playing chicken using such vehicles as well.

6) Fight with the Grove Street members

Grove Street members can give you a tough time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Visit the Grove Street in GTA Online and trigger a gang member. Immediately, the rest of them will turn hostile and try to kill you. You can engage in an endless gunfight with them.

However, shooting weapons could also trigger the cops. Therefore, you should bribe the cops through the CEO services before triggering these NPCs.

