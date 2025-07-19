GTA Online weekly discounts (July 19-24, 2025)

Gamers are always encouraged to check GTA Online weekly discounts, and for good reason. These sales not only feature some of the best vehicles in the game but also give enticing discounts on each of them. The latest weekly update has also brought forward many things via the weekly sale, giving up to 40% off for. This time, there’s also a powerful weapon available at a discounted price worth checking out.

Let’s quickly learn about all of the things currently featured in the GTA Online weekly discounts till 2:00 am PT, July 24, 2025:

New GTA Online weekly discounts include Mammoth Hydra, Draugur, and more (July 19-24, 2025)

As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, here are all of the things that one can claim at up to 40% discounted prices:

While there’s no discount on the Hands on Car Wash business this week, those who own it can earn 2x bonuses on Mr. Faber Work.

What should you get from the available options in GTA Online weekly discounts this time? (July 19-24, 2025)

This week’s sale is mostly about vehicles, so players should choose one of them, and the best choice would be the Western Company Rogue. It is a trainer attack plane, seemingly based on the real-life Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, as well as the Embraer EMB-312 Tucano.

What makes the aircraft special is how easy it is to fly. Moreover, the Rogue boasts a top speed of 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h), making it the third-fastest plane in the entire game, even surpassing the F-160 Raiju.

Apart from the available countermeasures, the Rogue possesses dual machine guns in the front. These guns are capable of damaging enemies/vehicles more than a Heavy Sniper. There are also dual explosive cannon pods, ready to annihilate anyone who stands in the way.

Also Check: How to claim Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online weekly update? (July 18 to August 13)

All of this makes Rogue one of the best vehicles to get in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts. Players can acquire it from Warstock Cache & Carry for the sale price of $957,600.

