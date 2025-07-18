GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 18 to 23, 2025)

Rockstar has once again released new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, allowing Salvage Yard owners to complete new missions. As always, these automobiles can be collected during the missions and sold to Yusuf afterwards to earn about $750,000 this week. The real joy comes from the thrill of stealing a car and successfully delivering it to the Salvage Yard. Naturally, one should be aware of the available cars to make an informed decision.

Let’s quickly look at the newest group of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Cavalcade XL, Buffalo EVX, and one more (July 18 to 23, 2025)

Here are the latest Salvage Yard vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update event till July 23, 2025:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Albany Cavalcade XL

Mission:

The Duggan Robbery

The Albany Cavalcade XL has returned to the limelight as one of the latest Salvage Yard cars. It highly resembles the real-life 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.

In terms of performance, the Cavalcade XL can go up to a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:09.470.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Buffalo EVX

Mission:

The Podium Robbery

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is another Salvage Yard vehicle worth checking out. The electric muscle car is seemingly based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

When it comes to performance, the Buffalo EVX possesses an HSW top speed of 232.95 km/h (144.75 mph) and can take 1:02.546 to complete one lap.

3) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Pegassi Ignus

Mission:

The McTony Robbery

Lastly, there’s the Pegassi Ignus, a two-seater supercar in GTA Online that looks like a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

According to Broughy1322, the Ignus can go up to a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:58.742.

Another new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on July 24, 2025.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More