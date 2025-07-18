GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 18 to 23, 2025)

Rockstar has once again released new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, allowing Salvage Yard owners to complete new missions. As always, these automobiles can be collected during the missions and sold to Yusuf afterwards to earn about $750,000 this week. The real joy comes from the thrill of stealing a car and successfully delivering it to the Salvage Yard. Naturally, one should be aware of the available cars to make an informed decision.
Let’s quickly look at the newest group of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles in GTA Online this week.
GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles: Cavalcade XL, Buffalo EVX, and one more (July 18 to 23, 2025)
Here are the latest Salvage Yard vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update event till July 23, 2025:
1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Albany Cavalcade XL
Mission:
- The Duggan Robbery
The Albany Cavalcade XL has returned to the limelight as one of the latest Salvage Yard cars. It highly resembles the real-life 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
In terms of performance, the Cavalcade XL can go up to a top speed of 104.25 mph (167.77 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:09.470.
2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Buffalo EVX
Mission:
- The Podium Robbery
The Bravado Buffalo EVX is another Salvage Yard vehicle worth checking out. The electric muscle car is seemingly based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.
When it comes to performance, the Buffalo EVX possesses an HSW top speed of 232.95 km/h (144.75 mph) and can take 1:02.546 to complete one lap.
3) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Pegassi Ignus
Mission:
- The McTony Robbery
Lastly, there’s the Pegassi Ignus, a two-seater supercar in GTA Online that looks like a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.
According to Broughy1322, the Ignus can go up to a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:58.742.
Another new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on July 24, 2025.