5 best cars added with GTA Online Money Fronts update

The legion of cars available is one of the things players love about GTA Online. Rockstar knows this and keeps adding new ones over time. With the recent Money Fronts update, we got not one, not two, but a total of 10 different cars, making it one of the best DLCs for car collectors in 2025. However, new doesn’t necessarily mean worth buying.

That’s why this article mentions five of the best cars added in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC update.

1) Everon RS

The Karin Everon RS is another vehicle with the brand name of Karin Everon. It is a two-seater pickup truck seemingly inspired by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept.

While it has a charming design for pick-up truck lovers, the Everon RS also excels in performance. Running on a powerful engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an AWD layout, the car can reach a top speed of 202.37 km/h (125.75 mph) and complete a lap in 1:04.147. Moreover, it possesses a nippy handling, giving a good driving experience even at high speeds.

This GTA Online SUV can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,665,000.

2) Sentinel GTS

Sentinel also has received another variant with the GTA Online Money Fronts update – the Übermacht Sentinel GTS. The four-seater sedan looks inspired by the real-life BMW M3 (G80), making it one of the best-looking BMW-inspired cars in the game so far. It also has five special liveries for players to personalise the ride with.

While the engine is unidentified, the Sentinel GTS is powerful enough to reach a maximum speed of 212.84 km/h (132.25 mph). It is also quick in terms of acceleration, allowing players to complete a lap in about 1:02.045. Players can even test drive this vehicle as part of one of the Money Laundering missions of the Hands On Car Wash business.

The sedan can be obtained from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,172,000. One can also unlock its trade price of $1,629,000 by completing all QuickiePharm deliveries.

3) Hardy

A picture of the classic sedan (Image via Rockstar Games)

Annis Hardy is one of the Money Fronts’ cars that often trends on the internet, and for good reason. It is an old-school sedan seemingly based on the real-life sixth-generation Nissan Laurel (C33). Naturally, classic car collectors love this ride.

In terms of performance, the Hardy possesses a top speed of 206.40 km/h (128.25 mph) and completes one lap in 1:07.498. While the performance seems decent, the in-game files revealed an upcoming Drift Tune upgrade coming for the Hardy in the near future. This makes it one of the best cars to collect right now, and be prepared for the future GTA Online updates.

The Hardy can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,380,000.

4) Suzume

No car list can be completed without mentioning a supercar, and the GTA Online Money Fronts update added one of the best ones — the Overflod Suzume. It is a two-seater supercar based on the real-life Aspark Owl.

What makes the Suzume special is its excellent performance. Not only can it go up to a top speed of 203.58 km/h (126.50 mph), but its quick acceleration helps it to complete a lap in just 0:59.543, that too without any HSW upgrades.

Players should definitely try this supercar from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $3,074,500.

5) Tampa GT

A picture of the muscle car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Declasse Tampa GT, a two-seater muscle car that looks like a Plymouth Belvedere GTX from the 1960s. The developers have also made six unique liveries for the vehicle, each giving a different vibe to it.

When it comes to performance, the Tampa GT is significantly improved from the standard Tampa, both in terms of speed and performance. Being one of the HSW cars in GTA Online, it can reach an HSW top speed of 267.15 km/h (166.00 mph) and complete a lap in 1:07.451.

The Tampa GT is purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,311,000.

As there’s still some time left for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers can collect all of the aforementioned cars and increase their car collection in Los Santos.

