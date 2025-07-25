5 reasons to play GTA Online this week (July 25-30, 2025)

Rockstar Games made the current week in GTA Online exciting with various new things, discounts, and money bonuses. These changes will last till July 30, 2025. New benefits from the Money Fronts DLC continue to arrive, and if you plan to grind the multiplayer game this week, you should start as soon as possible.

This article lists five reasons to play GTA Online this week.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that make GTA Online worth playing this week (July 25-30, 2025)

1) Rockstar added a new game mode

You can now visit Cayo Perico in a new game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released the Cayo Perico Motor Wars after the latest weekly update. This Adversary Mode can be played between four and 28 players. The goal of this mission is to find and kill enemy team members using various weaponized vehicles. However, do note that it cannot be played solo, and you must hire three other members to start the mission.

The Cayo Perico Motor Wars mission is offering double money and RP this week. If you are a GTA Plus subscriber, you’ll earn 4x money and RP. Rockstar is also offering the Gold Gun Necklace for completing a session of the mission.

2) To collect the free vehicles

The latest GTA Online weekly update made two in-game vehicles free for all players. The Declasse Granger 3600LX is now offered as the free Podium Vehicle inside The Diamond Casino, and the Karin Sultan Classic is listed as the free Prize Ride inside LS Car Meet. However, you must win them to acquire.

If you are a GTA Plus member, you can claim the Bravado Buffalo EVX for free from The Vinewood Club. While this one requires no winning, you must be an active subscriber to enter the showroom and collect the car.

Also read: How to get free Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online this week (July 24 to 30, 2025)

3) To grind the 3x money bonus missions

Various missions in GTA Online are offering triple money bonuses until July 30, 2025. If you collect the Buried Stashes, find the Treasure Chests, and take part in the Featured Series this week, you will earn 3x more money compared to regular days.

Rockstar Games also re-added the following modes under the Featured Series:

Top Fun II and Top Fun III

Turf Wars I and Turf Wars VII

Sumo V and Sumo VI

Come Out to Play II and Come Out to Play V

All of these make it a great week for grinding.

Also read: Treasure Chests GTA Online locations

4) Some great vehicles are on discount

The most recent weekly update also decreased the prices of a handful of remarkable vehicles. Some of them are as follows:

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Vapid Dominator GT

Volatol

These vehicles are offering a 40% discount on their base price tags. If you can unlock their trade price, the cost can go even lower with the discount. So, don't miss them this week.

Also read: GTA Online Buried Stashes locations

5) To complete the Weekly Challenge

Weekly Challenge is the best way to make quick money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online update also introduced a new Weekly Challenge you can complete till July 20, 2025. If you complete three Safeguard Deliveries missions, you will get $100,000 on top of the rewards from the missions.

The goal of this gameplay is to transfer valuable items using either Gruppe Sechs or Bobcat Security delivery vans. While it is a solo mission, enemy NPCs might try to damage the vehicle during the commute. You must take as little damage as possible and deliver the goods safely.

