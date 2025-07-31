Is Vapid Winky worth getting in GTA 5 Online? Price, irl design, and more

The Vapid Winky in GTA 5 Online has returned to the limelight with the latest weekly event. The three-seater LUV (light utility vehicle) is now featured as the Podium Vehicle, allowing players to obtain it for free via The Lucky Wheel. However, it’s not a brand new car, as Rockstar added it to Los Santos five years ago with The Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Naturally, gamers would want to know if it’s worth getting in 2025.

To answer the titular question, yes, the Vapid Winky is worth getting in GTA 5 Online, but not for its speed. That said, let’s quickly learn more about the off-road vehicle below in the article.

Vapid Winky in GTA 5 Online: Everything to know

Here are the details that players should know about the GTA 5 Winky, which debuted on December 15th, 2020:

1) GTA 5 Online Vapid Winky’s irl: Design inspiration

The Winky is seemingly inspired by the real-life Willys MB and Ford GPW, with some styling cues taken from Willys M38A1 and Ford M151.

2) Vapid Winky’s performance in GTA 5 Online

According to the in-game files, the Winky is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed transmission in an AWD layout. It has a top speed of 55.92 mph (90.00 km/h). However, it performs a bit faster than that.

The LUV can reach a maximum speed of 72.00 mph (115.87 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:32.158. This makes it one of the slowest vehicles in GTA Online. Even though players can improve the vehicle's acceleration at LS Customs, it still shouldn’t be used for getaway purposes in 2025.

Vapid Winky off-road performance

The best thing about the Winky is its off-road capabilities. The AWD drivetrain of the vehicle allows it to travel on rough or uneven terrain with ease. For outdoorsy players, it is a great vehicle to explore every corner of Los Santos with up to 2 friends. However, as there is no roof, it’s not suitable to drive in public lobbies.

3) Vapid Winky price in GTA 5 Online

While it’s currently available as the Podium Vehicle, gamers can also buy it directly from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a price of $1,100,000-$825,000.

Rockstar also runs discounts on the off-roader from time to time, so it’s recommended to wait for a sale and not buy at its full price.

Final Verdict

The Vapid Winky in GTA 5 Online is worth collecting only as a novelty item, as there are not many vehicles like it in the game. However, one shouldn’t use it for completing missions, heists, or any other meaningful way.

FAQ

What is Winky in GTA Online?

The Winky is a LUV in GTA Online, which means a light utility vehicle. It is classified as an off-road car. Up to three players can sit together in this small and open automobile.

