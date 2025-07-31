Another GTA 6 delay has been rumored, following a recent leak that suggests it could be pushed back until September 2026. While this topic has been ongoing for a few days now, Rockstar Games has yet to acknowledge it. For those wondering, the straightforward answer GTA 6 has not been officially delayed again, as of this writing.This article explores how concerns about another delay of the upcoming title began to circulate.Note: This article is based on leaks, rumors, and speculations.Did GTA 6 get delayed again? All you need to knowWhile the official Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date has not yet been rescheduled, the rumor refers to a release delay to September 2026. The discussions started when a popular leaker named Millie A (X/@millieamand) said there were internal talks about pushing back the title’s release to September next year.While the leaker has deleted the original post, some users took a screenshot of it. The said post has led fans to request that Rockstar Games not change the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date again.Meanwhile, reputed journalist Jason Schreier also hinted at a likely delay in his report from May 2025. While he did not specifically discuss the possible delay till September 2026, the report stated the following:“There’s no guarantee that May 2026 is a sure thing.”Do note that the report was published just a few days after Rockstar Games postponed the title's release to May 26, 2026, and shared the second trailer on YouTube.Also read: GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so farFans hope Grand Theft Auto 6 is not delayed again (Images via X)Leaker @millieamand further talked about many other things regarding the upcoming title in their deleted post. One of them was the GTA 6 Premium Edition, which would reportedly offer first access to the next version of Grand Theft Auto Online.While the user is known for some accurate gaming leaks in the past, their deletion of the Grand Theft Auto 6 post is questionable.Also read: 3 key GTA 6 details potentially leaked today (July 29, 2025)It is worth noting that both Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008) and Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013) were postponed before their final releases. Red Dead Redemption 2 was also rescheduled multiple times. Thus, discussions regarding another Grand Theft Auto 6 release delay are understandable, as the developer has a track record of pushing back its project launches.However, until official confirmation from either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto 6's second delay discussions should be considered as a rumor/speculation.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leakerNew Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99