Did GTA 6 get delayed again?

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 31, 2025 10:26 GMT
GTA 6 is rumored to face another delay till September 2026 (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 is rumored to face another delay (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another GTA 6 delay has been rumored, following a recent leak that suggests it could be pushed back until September 2026. While this topic has been ongoing for a few days now, Rockstar Games has yet to acknowledge it. For those wondering, the straightforward answer GTA 6 has not been officially delayed again, as of this writing.

This article explores how concerns about another delay of the upcoming title began to circulate.

Note: This article is based on leaks, rumors, and speculations.

Did GTA 6 get delayed again? All you need to know

While the official Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date has not yet been rescheduled, the rumor refers to a release delay to September 2026. The discussions started when a popular leaker named Millie A (X/@millieamand) said there were internal talks about pushing back the title’s release to September next year.

While the leaker has deleted the original post, some users took a screenshot of it. The said post has led fans to request that Rockstar Games not change the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date again.

Meanwhile, reputed journalist Jason Schreier also hinted at a likely delay in his report from May 2025. While he did not specifically discuss the possible delay till September 2026, the report stated the following:

“There’s no guarantee that May 2026 is a sure thing.”

Do note that the report was published just a few days after Rockstar Games postponed the title's release to May 26, 2026, and shared the second trailer on YouTube.

Fans hope Grand Theft Auto 6 is not delayed again (Images via X)
Fans hope Grand Theft Auto 6 is not delayed again (Images via X)

Leaker @millieamand further talked about many other things regarding the upcoming title in their deleted post. One of them was the GTA 6 Premium Edition, which would reportedly offer first access to the next version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

While the user is known for some accurate gaming leaks in the past, their deletion of the Grand Theft Auto 6 post is questionable.

It is worth noting that both Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008) and Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013) were postponed before their final releases. Red Dead Redemption 2 was also rescheduled multiple times. Thus, discussions regarding another Grand Theft Auto 6 release delay are understandable, as the developer has a track record of pushing back its project launches.

However, until official confirmation from either Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto 6's second delay discussions should be considered as a rumor/speculation.

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

