GTA Online weekly update for July 31-August 6, 2025

The world of Los Santos has gotten more exciting with the new GTA Online weekly update. Till August 6, 2025, major side hustles, including Taxi Work, Safeguard Deliveries, QuickiePharm Deliveries, and Pizza Deliveries, will give double bonuses. Those who own a Hands On Car Wash business will also be able to earn 2x passive income throughout the week.

Cayo Perico Motor Wars remains the centre of attraction with double cash and RP rewards (and 4x for Plus members). On top of this, there are new jobs in the Featured Series, all giving 2x bonuses for the next couple of days. Up to 50% discounts can also be claimed on some of the best things, like the Garment Factory, in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about side hustle bonuses and more (July 31-August 6, 2025)

2x Cash and RP (4x for Plus members)

2x Cash and RP

2x Passive Income

FIB Priority File

The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and can be collected daily for additional cash and RP rewards.

List of vehicles and cars you should check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 31-August 6, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Canis Seminole Frontier

Överflöd Entity XF

Bravado Verlierer

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Vapid FMJ

Luxury Autos Showroom

Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

Dinka LSCM Jester RR

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid Aleutian

Premium Test Ride

Grotti Brioso R/A

Test Track Vehicles for the week

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The Shipwreck locations continue to be available for all treasure hunters looking to earn additional rewards.

All new GTA Online weekly update discounts worth checking out (July 31-August 6, 2025)

50% off

Combat Shotgun - Plus benefits this month

40% off

BF Surfer Custom

Canis Seminole Frontier

Bravado Verlierer

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Överflöd Entity XF

Ocelot Swinger

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vapid FMJ

Annis Euros X32

Annis Euros

Vapid Ratel

HVY Barrage

Buckingham Volatus

30% off

The next weekly update will be released on August 7, 2025.

