GTA Online weekly update for July 31-August 6, 2025

The world of Los Santos has gotten more exciting with the new GTA Online weekly update. Till August 6, 2025, major side hustles, including Taxi Work, Safeguard Deliveries, QuickiePharm Deliveries, and Pizza Deliveries, will give double bonuses. Those who own a Hands On Car Wash business will also be able to earn 2x passive income throughout the week.
Cayo Perico Motor Wars remains the centre of attraction with double cash and RP rewards (and 4x for Plus members). On top of this, there are new jobs in the Featured Series, all giving 2x bonuses for the next couple of days. Up to 50% discounts can also be claimed on some of the best things, like the Garment Factory, in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is all about side hustle bonuses and more (July 31-August 6, 2025)
2x Cash and RP (4x for Plus members)
2x Cash and RP
2x Passive Income
FIB Priority File
The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and can be collected daily for additional cash and RP rewards.
List of vehicles and cars you should check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 31-August 6, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Överflöd Entity XF
- Bravado Verlierer
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Vapid FMJ
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
- Dinka LSCM Jester RR
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid Aleutian
Premium Test Ride
- Grotti Brioso R/A
Test Track Vehicles for the week
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin (The McTony Robbery)
- Annis Euros (The Podium Robbery)
- Obey Omnis (The Duggan Robbery)
The Shipwreck locations continue to be available for all treasure hunters looking to earn additional rewards.
All new GTA Online weekly update discounts worth checking out (July 31-August 6, 2025)
50% off
- Combat Shotgun - Plus benefits this month
40% off
- BF Surfer Custom
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Bravado Verlierer
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Överflöd Entity XF
- Ocelot Swinger
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Vapid FMJ
- Annis Euros X32
- Annis Euros
- Vapid Ratel
- HVY Barrage
- Buckingham Volatus
30% off
The next weekly update will be released on August 7, 2025.
