GTA Online weekly update for July 31-August 6, 2025

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 31, 2025 10:00 GMT
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update released today for July 31-August 6, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update released today for July 31-August 6, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The world of Los Santos has gotten more exciting with the new GTA Online weekly update. Till August 6, 2025, major side hustles, including Taxi Work, Safeguard Deliveries, QuickiePharm Deliveries, and Pizza Deliveries, will give double bonuses. Those who own a Hands On Car Wash business will also be able to earn 2x passive income throughout the week.

Cayo Perico Motor Wars remains the centre of attraction with double cash and RP rewards (and 4x for Plus members). On top of this, there are new jobs in the Featured Series, all giving 2x bonuses for the next couple of days. Up to 50% discounts can also be claimed on some of the best things, like the Garment Factory, in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about side hustle bonuses and more (July 31-August 6, 2025)

2x Cash and RP (4x for Plus members)

2x Cash and RP

2x Passive Income

FIB Priority File

The GTA Online LS Tags are still available and can be collected daily for additional cash and RP rewards.

List of vehicles and cars you should check in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 31-August 6, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Canis Seminole Frontier
  • Överflöd Entity XF
  • Bravado Verlierer
  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin
  • Vapid FMJ

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Vapid Aleutian

Premium Test Ride

  • Grotti Brioso R/A

Test Track Vehicles for the week

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The Shipwreck locations continue to be available for all treasure hunters looking to earn additional rewards.

All new GTA Online weekly update discounts worth checking out (July 31-August 6, 2025)

50% off

40% off

  • BF Surfer Custom
  • Canis Seminole Frontier
  • Bravado Verlierer
  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin
  • Överflöd Entity XF
  • Ocelot Swinger
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR
  • Vapid FMJ
  • Annis Euros X32
  • Annis Euros
  • Vapid Ratel
  • HVY Barrage
  • Buckingham Volatus

30% off

The next weekly update will be released on August 7, 2025.

Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
