Why GTA Online players should get Hijak Ruston this week at all costs

GTA Online players once again have an opportunity to collect some of the removed vehicles this week, including the not-so-popular Hijak Ruston. It is a two-seater lightweight sports car that debuted in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. While Rockstar removed it last year with the release of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, the vehicle is back in stock this week till March 28, 2024.

This article aims to share why it is worth purchasing GTA Online‘s Hijak Ruston, even in 2024.

GTA Online’s Hijak Ruston: An affordable beast?

There are a lot of sports cars in GTA Online, yet none are like Hijak Ruston. It is a perfect combination of affordability and reliability. Powered by a rear-mid engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout, the automobile can reach a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h). While the top speed isn’t anything special, the vehicle can complete one lap in 1:08.103 thanks to its quick acceleration and nippy handling around corners.

This makes it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for getaway missions or traversing through Los Santos for day-to-day hustle. Another notable aspect of the Hijak Ruston is its durability. Despite being a lightweight vehicle, it can absorb a good amount of damage from collisions.

While there could be a little inconvenience for some due to being open from the top, players can easily get used to it.

Overall, it’s one of the best choices for beginners who want to invest in a ride that is quick, responsive, and doesn’t cost a fortune. The car can be purchased this week from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for a price of $430,000.

Compared to newer sports cars added to the game over the years, the vehicle is very affordable.

Additionally, its design is also pretty good. The vehicle has been inspired by the real-life VUHL 05 and KTM X-Bow. This gives it a boxy yet aerodynamic profile largely dominated by carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) details.

So those who want a stylish-looking sports car can pick up this gem before it is removed from the game again.

Will the Hijak Ruston return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of March 2024, there’s no confirmed information about which vehicles will return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. The first trailer did give some hints about some of the rides expected to return. However, the sports car can’t be confirmed for a return.

If you haven’t collected this sports ride yet, this is the best time to do so.

