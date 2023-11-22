5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online, ranked according to lap times (2023)

GTA Online has plenty of fast cars in its catalog that players can drive around Los Santos and Blaine County. However, sports cars have their own fan base, and Rockstar Games put a plethora of such vehicles into the game. These rides are generally considered for high speed, acceleration, and maneuverability, with only two person-seating.

This article shares five of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online ranked based on quickest lap times. The below-mentioned list also contains analyzed data by famous creator Broughy1322 for an in-depth review of each vehicle’s performance.

Penaud La Coureuse and a few others are 5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online (2023)

5) Vysser Neo

The Vysser Neo is a 2-door civilian sports car that debuted in GTA Online in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The vehicle seems primarily based on the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron and Maserati 3200 GT.

On the performance front, the Neo runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed transmission. The vehicle possesses high acceleration and can complete one lap in just 1:00.996. Players can also experience stability on uneven and rough roads.

The Vysser Neo is one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online; however, Rockstar can bring it back in the future.

4) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is another 2-door civilian sports car that has been a part of the game since 2020’s The Cayo Perico Heist update. It has taken design cues from real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale as well as Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The Itali RSX runs on a V12 engine with an 8-speed transmission, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for standard land racing. As per the testing, it is capable of completing one lap in 1:00.928, beating a majority of Superclass vehicles.

Players can get the Itali RSX from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $3,465,000 - $2,598,750.

3) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is among the famous sports cars in GTA Online. Shortly after debuting in 2017 with The Doomsday Heist update, it quickly became a fan-favorite due to its exotic look and staggering performance.

Based on Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, the Pariah runs on a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed transmission. The vehicle excels in Sports class thanks to its excellent acceleration that allows it to complete one lap in 1:00.828, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

The Ocelot Pariah is available from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,420,000.

2) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is a brand new 2-seater electric sports car that was recently added to the game on July 20, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. As evidenced by its design, the vehicle is based on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E (2022).

The La Coureuse electric car is seemingly powered by a large battery cell, powerful enough to reach an impressive top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h). The vehicle excels in acceleration as it can complete one lap on an average of just 1:00.811.

The Imani-Tech vehicle is available for $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO is also a 2-door sports car added to Los Santos in 2018 as part of the Arena War update. The latest iteration of the vehicle is based on the real-life Ferrari 812 Superfast.

When it comes to lap timings, it is the fastest car in GTA Online in the sports category. Powered by a V-shaped engine in an AWD layout, the Itali GTO can complete one lap in a mere 0:59.727. This makes it highly suitable for getaway missions.

The sports car is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,965,000.

With the GTA 6 trailer release date quite near, fans can expect to see some of the sports cars return in the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Poll : Do you own any of the aforementioned GTA Online vehicles? Yes, of course! Not yet 0 votes