5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (January 26 to 30, 2025)

There’s a new weekly event currently live in Los Santos, and it’s themed around the Lunar New Year celebrations in GTA Online this week. Aside from adding brand new content, Rockstar Games has also featured some of the best vehicles in the popular multiplayer title, making it the best time to buy a new ride.

This article lists five of the best vehicles in GTA Online that players should consider buying this week.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles to collect include Buckingham Volatus and Hijak Ruston (January 26 to 30, 2025)

As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, the following vehicles are available by 2 am PT, January 30, 2025:

1) Buckingham Volatus

A picture of the Buckingham Volatus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everyone enjoys using a four-wheeler to cruise through the city. Some look to fly the skies of Los Santos. This is where the Buckingham Volatus comes in. It is a four-seater luxury helicopter seemingly based on the real-life Airbus Helicopter H160.

Trending

While the aircraft can’t be equipped with any weapons, Rockstar has given it significant speed. Powered by twin turboshaft engines, the Volatus can attain a top speed of 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), making it one of the best helicopters players can use to travel in GTA Online.

The Volatus can be purchased at a 40% discount for $1,377,000 from Elitás Travel.

Also check: 5 things added with the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025

2) Penumbra FF

A promotional picture of the Penumbra FF's limited-time livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has brought back the Maibatsu Penumbra FF into the limelight by connecting it to the Lunar New Year celebrations. Until February 12, 2025, one can complete one Lunar New Year Stunt Race and claim a rare limited-time livery for the sports car.

Based on the real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse (2nd generation), this two-seater car can complete a lap in 1:03.798 and hit a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). Players can also give it a new look with the limited-time livery, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Currently available at a 30% discount, it costs $966,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Also check: New GTA Online update gives a rare vehicle livery

3) Coquette D10

The Invetero Coquette D10 is another sports car featured in GTA Online this week at a discount. The two-seater vehicle is seemingly inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C8.

In terms of performance, the Coquette D10 can go up to a maximum speed of 130.50 mph (210.02 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.797. It also possesses excellent crash deformation, making it a great vehicle for completing certain missions.

Players can acquire it from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discount of $1,057,000.

4) Annis 300R

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC added many exciting things to the game, one of which was the Annis 300R. It is a two-seater fastback coupe seemingly based on the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34).

Powered by a twin-cam straight-4 engine, the 300R can reach a maximum speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.847. Players can even install Imani-tech upgrades on it, making it one of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week.

The 300R is currently available at a 30% discount, costing $1,452,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Also check: Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

5) Hijak Ruston

Lastly, there’s the Hijak Ruston, a two-seater lightweight sports car seemingly inspired by the real-life VUHL 05. Rockstar added this ride to the popular multiplayer title in 2017 with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

In terms of performance, the Ruston has a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:07.784. The vehicle's quick acceleration combined with its nippy handling makes it one of the best cars for getaway missions in GTA Online this week.

The Ruston is available at a 30% discount and costs $301,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

Also check: Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online which isn't a car

While deciding which vehicle to buy solely depends on one’s preferences, the aforementioned automobiles are some of the best ones currently available.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback