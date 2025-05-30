The GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse business functions on the principle of accruing crates and selling them for a profit. Upon purchasing a CEO Office, players have the option of buying up to five such warehouses. These differ in terms of size (Small, Medium, Large) as well as location. Needless to say, it is important to factor in the former category, since size dictates how many crates can be held in a warehouse at a given time.

However, the latter category is equally important, as choosing the right locations will make travelling during missions much more convenient. For those interested, here are five of the best GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse locations in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are the 5 best GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse locations in 2025

1) West Vinewood Backlot Special Cargo Warehouse

Best Special Cargo Warehouse location 1/5 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price - $2,135,000

The West Vinewood Backlot Special Cargo Warehouse has a very strategically advantageous location on the map. As the name suggests, it is in Los Santos' Vinewood district, and has great connectivity to the highway, which can make traveling easy and quick.

In terms of size, it is Large, and players can store at most 111 crates in it at a time. At the time of this writing, all Special Cargo Warehouses have been discounted by 30% as part of a GTA Online weekly update, with the offer lasting through June 4, 2025.

2) Discount Retail Special Cargo Warehouse

Best GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse locations 2/5 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price - $948,000

The Discount Retail Special Cargo Warehouse is in the same vicinity as the last one, so it pretty much enjoys the same positioning benefits. In fact, it is closer to the highway in comparison.

The only difference is that it is a Medium GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse. So, it can only store a maximum of 42 crates. It is better to go with Large warehouses if you can afford them, but Medium ones are not bad options either.

3) Darnell Bros Special Cargo Warehouse

Best GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse locations 3/5 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price - $3,500,000

The Darnell Bros Special Cargo Warehouse is in the Los Santos' Vespucci Blvd region. Although located on the eastern outskirts of the city, the structure still has good connectivity and is a Large GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse, making it worth getting.

Going for this warehouse makes even more sense for players who own the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. It is extremely close by, and traveling between these business properties will be quick and easy.

4) Foreclosed Garage Special Cargo Warehouse

Best Special Cargo Warehouse location 4/5 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price - $400,000

Foreclosed Garage is perhaps the best option for those looking to get a Small GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse. In terms of position, it is right next to the West Vinewood Backlot warehouse, which means it has good connectivity.

Being a Small warehouse, players can only store a maximum of 16 crates in it at a time. These properties are the most affordable of the bunch, and even more as of this writing (thanks to the weekly update discount). The only downside is that players will have to empty them out more frequently via Sell Missions as compared to the Medium and Large warehouses.

5) Celltowa Unit Special Cargo Warehouse

Best GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouse locations 5/5 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price - $318,000

The Celltowa Unit Special Cargo Warehouse is another option from the Small category. It is located near the Darnell Bros Large warehouse, so although the connectivity isn't as great as the previous one, it is still good enough.

Additionally, this property is cheaper than the other entries on this list, which makes it a good option for GTA Online players on a tight budget.

