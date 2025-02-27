5 things to know about the Enus Super Diamond in GTA Online

The Enus Super Diamond has been in GTA Online since the game's launch back in 2013 and appears in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. In fact, the sedan's debut in the series goes back to 2009's Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC. While not the best performance-wise, it still seems to be quite popular among car enthusiasts for its regal looks and low cost.

Here are five things to know about the Enus Super Diamond in GTA Online.

Enus Super Diamond in GTA Online: Price, performance, and other details

1) Likely based on the Rolls-Royce Phantom

Most GTA Online cars have their exterior inspired by some actual car to a good extent. The case doesn't look to be any different for the Super Diamond, as it seems to be based on Rolls-Royce Phantom's 2013 variant, which gives it an elite and luxurious look.

The in-game sedan's headlights, front grille, and hood layout look barely distinguishable from its apparent real-life counterpart. Therefore, the Super Diamond would be a great choice for anyone on the lookout for a sleek ride in Los Santos and Blaine County.

2) Performs decently

Super Diamond in action (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

According to reputed GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, a fully upgraded Enus Super Diamond can hit a top speed of 113.75 mph. This isn't a very impressive statistic from a competitive aspect, but is good enough for free-roaming and general traversal, as well as faster than popular monster truck Karin Everon.

Additionally, the Super Diamond accelerates pretty quickly. It handles well, besides just a bit of an understeer when making sharp turns, but should be easy to maneuver for the most part.

3) It was removed from its website in 2023

With the arrival of the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023, Rockstar Games removed several vehicles from their respective GTA Online websites. Thus, they were no longer purchasable.

The Enus Super Diamond was also among them. Some of these removed cars are occasionally added back for a limited time, which is the case with this sedan as of this writing. Through March 3, 2025, the car will be purchasable from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom under the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

4) Price

Enus Super Diamond on sale at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Enus Super Diamond costs just $250,000, and it used to be sold on the Legendary Motorsport website before being removed.

This amount can be gathered quickly by selling some Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, or grinding heists and businesses, making the car easily affordable for even those on a tight budget. Those interested should also head over to the Diamond Casino to try and win a new Podium Car every week.

The LS Car Meet Prize Ride is another vehicle that can be obtained for free every week, that as of this writing (February 27, 2025) is Vapid Retinue MK II.

5) Can be requested as a CEO Vehicle or from Ms. Baker

The Super Diamond can be requested as a CEO Vehicle or from Ms. Baker's Car Service option (Images via Rockstar Games)

The Enus Super Diamond can be acquired temporarily as a CEO Vehicle or from Ms. Agatha Baker's Car Service. The first option requires registering as a CEO in a GTA Online session, and then requesting a CEO Vehicle from the Interaction Menu. Requesting the Super Diamond from this method will cost $5,000, as seen in the image above.

The second option becomes available after purchasing a Penthouse at the Diamond Casino (and going through its introductory cutscene). Once that is done, you can call Ms. Baker from your in-game mobile phone, select Car Services, and choose Super Diamond.

So, if you want to test drive the Enus Super Diamond before buying it, these methods can be helpful.

