GTA Online weekly update for February 27-March 3, 2025, released

With the most recent GTA Online weekly update being the last one before the free PC upgrade, Rockstar Games is giving out plenty of good bonuses. Bunker has become the best business to own and run in Los Santos. From February 27 to March 3, 2025, players can earn 2x cash and RP on completing Bunker Sell Missions (4x for Plus members). On top of this, the Bunker Research Speed will get a 2x boost throughout the week.

The Ammu-Nation Contract missions are back in the limelight with double the rewards. Race enthusiasts can also enjoy a 2x payout by participating in Special Vehicle Stunt Races. Rockstar has also reduced the cooldown time between Dispatch Work missions. There will also be discounts of up to 50% to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update, making it the best time to buy new things.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about Bunker and related bonuses (February 27-March 3, 2025)

New gameplay change:

Dispatch Work – Cooldown period reduced by one minute.

2x cash and RP:

2x boost:

Bunker Research Speed

FIB Priority File:

Players can continue to find all LS Tags locations and earn additional rewards throughout the week.

GTA Online weekly update today: List of all cars and vehicles this week (February 27-March 3, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Vulcar Fagaloa

Enus Super Diamond

Benefactor Streiter

Karin 190z

Enus Stafford

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Asterope GZ

Överflöd Pipistrello

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Överflöd Entity MT HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Grotti Stinger

Ocelot Locust

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car is still available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Every discount available in the new GTA Online weekly update (February 27-March 3, 2025)

Free (Plus members):

50% off:

Animal Masks

Vapid Festival Bus

40% off:

Heavy Rifle (Plus Benefits)

30% off:

Hangars

Cuban 800

Buckingham Vestra

BF Dune Buggy

Karin Sultan Classic

Western Reever

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Zirconium Journey II

Benefactor Turreted Limo

Ocelot Jugular

Vapid GB200

Obey i-Wagen

Pfister Astron

Compact EMP Launcher – Gun Van

The new GTA Online DLC content is expected to drop on March 4, 2024, with the next weekly update.

