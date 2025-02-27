GTA Online weekly update for February 27-March 3, 2025, released

With the most recent GTA Online weekly update being the last one before the free PC upgrade, Rockstar Games is giving out plenty of good bonuses. Bunker has become the best business to own and run in Los Santos. From February 27 to March 3, 2025, players can earn 2x cash and RP on completing Bunker Sell Missions (4x for Plus members). On top of this, the Bunker Research Speed will get a 2x boost throughout the week.
The Ammu-Nation Contract missions are back in the limelight with double the rewards. Race enthusiasts can also enjoy a 2x payout by participating in Special Vehicle Stunt Races. Rockstar has also reduced the cooldown time between Dispatch Work missions. There will also be discounts of up to 50% to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update, making it the best time to buy new things.
New GTA Online weekly update is all about Bunker and related bonuses (February 27-March 3, 2025)
New gameplay change:
- Dispatch Work – Cooldown period reduced by one minute.
2x cash and RP:
- Bunker Sell Missions
- Ammu-Nation Contract Missions
- Special Vehicle Stunt Races
2x boost:
- Bunker Research Speed
FIB Priority File:
Players can continue to find all LS Tags locations and earn additional rewards throughout the week.
GTA Online weekly update today: List of all cars and vehicles this week (February 27-March 3, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Enus Super Diamond
- Benefactor Streiter
- Karin 190z
- Enus Stafford
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Karin Asterope GZ
- Överflöd Pipistrello
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
- Överflöd Entity MT HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Grotti Stinger
- Ocelot Locust
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Grotti GT500 (The Duggan Robbery)
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Declasse Drift Yosemite (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
The new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed car is still available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Every discount available in the new GTA Online weekly update (February 27-March 3, 2025)
Free (Plus members):
50% off:
- Animal Masks
- Vapid Festival Bus
40% off:
- Heavy Rifle (Plus Benefits)
30% off:
- Hangars
- Cuban 800
- Buckingham Vestra
- BF Dune Buggy
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Western Reever
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Zirconium Journey II
- Benefactor Turreted Limo
- Ocelot Jugular
- Vapid GB200
- Obey i-Wagen
- Pfister Astron
- Compact EMP Launcher – Gun Van
The new GTA Online DLC content is expected to drop on March 4, 2024, with the next weekly update.