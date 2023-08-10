How to play Ammu-Nation Contract Missions in GTA Online for 3x cash and RP this week

GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday that increases the standard payout of a few select missions and challenges. This week, players can earn three times more money and RP by completing Ammu-Nation Contract missions in the game. However, they must own one of the many in-game businesses to unlock these jobs.

Such an investment can require a lot of cash. Thankfully, this title's businesses offer several ways to recover that money. As GTA Online welcomes new players almost every day, it is possible that some might not know how to play Ammu-Nation Contract jobs. Hence, this article will explore how to play these missions for 3x cash and RP this week.

GTA Online guide: Playing Ammu-Nation Contract missions for 3x cash and RP this week

Ammu-Nation Contracts are tied to GTA Online Bunkers, which are used for the production of illegal weapons that can either be sold in Los Santos or Blaine County. While that is the main purpose of this property, purchasing it also unlocks Ammu-Nation Contracts.

To play these jobs, you must head to your Bunker's loading bay and look for a Bravado truck. This game will notify you of its availability through a notification stating that a Duneloader has been stocked with excess weapon parts, which can be delivered to an Ammu-Nation store marked on the map in exchange for cash.

Then, you must stand next to that Bravado truck and press the prompted button on the screen to start an Ammu-Nation Contract mission.

The Duneloader in the Bunker (Image via YouTube/Bawsarnold)

However, these jobs aren't that easy, as a few enemy NPCs will try to take you out during them. Whether to put up a fight or drive fast enough to leave them behind is completely up to you. Once at your destination, park the Duneloader in the yellow mission marker to complete the job.

Accomplishing an Ammu-Nation Contract for the first time rewards $150,000, after which it pays $50,000 per attempt. A new one is available every 48 real-life minutes or a single in-game day.

As the latest GTA Online weekly update has tripled these missions' payout through August 16, 2023, there is a lot of money to be made.

Apart from Ammu-Nation Contract mission bonuses, Rockstar Games has also attached incentives for other Bunker-related activities. These can be used to make a lot of money this week and have fun while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's release.

Additionally, a brand new Adversary Mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, also debuted on August 10 and offers double money and RP this week. Hence, players can now grind simple yet profitable jobs to get rich in GTA Online.

Poll : Do you think Ammu-Nation Contract Missions should pay a little more? Yes No 0 votes