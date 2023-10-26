5 reasons to own Karin Everon in GTA Online in 2025

The Karin Everon debuted in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in late 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update. It falls in the game's Off-Road cars category and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. That said, players can get this ride absolutely free of cost until March 3, 2025, since it is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

While the Everon isn't one of the fastest cars in the game, it has some qualities that make it worth adding to one's collection. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Karin Everon in GTA Online in 2025.

Karin Everon in GTA Online in 2025: Excellent for off-roading and four more reasons to own it

1) Karin Everon: One of the best-looking Off-Road cars

There are countless Off-Road cars in GTA Online. Many of them are pretty robust and have a rugged build. However, the Everon boasts a sleek design, seemingly inspired by the real-life Toyota Hilux AT37 Arctic Truck. This gives the Everon its sizeable profile and large wheels.

The front end of this car has standard headlights and grills, with the Karin logo in the center. At the back is a load bed followed by vertical tail lights with the manufacturer and the vehicle's name between them. The Everon's interior isn't very distinct but still has a clean look and space for up to four people.

2) Karin Everon: Satisfactory performance

Karin Everon's engine (Image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Everon has a top speed of just 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), which, although faster than the Albany Brigham, is statistically relatively slow overall. Nevertheless, it accelerates very quickly, giving a good start. This is mainly because of its powerful V8 engine.

Everon's acceleration is rated 73.75 out of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website. It can be enhanced to a great degree by installing engine upgrades and Turbo Tuning during customization. This still won't make it one of the fastest cars in the game, but it helps get the best out of this vehicle.

3) Karin Everon: Excellent for off-roading

Despite being in the Off-Road cars category, some cars do not perform well on uneven terrain. Luckily, GTA 5 Everon does not suffer from this issue and is an excellent choice for exploring the wilderness of Blaine County region of the map.

This car can easily climb steep inclines, and its tires maintain a firm grip on the surface underneath. The Everon stays balanced even on rocky terrain, allowing for a smooth ride on hills and mountains in the game's map.

4) Karin Everon: Decent customizability

Although Everon's standard design is already pretty impressive, customization can improve it a little more. This car has 21 customization categories, including engine, armor, and brake upgrades. Players can add a winch, bull bars, and fog lights to its front bumper and a chrome bumper at the back.

There are many options available for its hood and roof, and it can even be equipped with a roll cage. The cost of completely upgrading the Everon is around $355,900, which is a great deal if players win it for free in this GTA Online weekly update.

5) Liveries

Among the 21 customization categories for the Karin Everon are also liveries. This is a cosmetic upgrade that significantly helps in elevating a vehicle's appearance. Liveries aren't available for all cars, but Rockstar Games has added ten for this ride. They range between $18,240 and $25,650, which is very affordable.

Paired with resprays, liveries have the potential to make the Everon one of the stand-out rides in the game.

Most in the gaming community are waiting for a GTA 6 trailer 2. Until Rockstar releases the game, players can have fun driving this car around in the current game.

