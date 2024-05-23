5 reasons to own Vapid Retinue Mk II in GTA Online

The Vapid Retinue MK II debuted in GTA Online under the Diamond Casino Heist update in December 2019. Its rather tame appearance can make it look like a simple civilian car, but it's among the best performers in the Sports Classics category, making it a worthy addition to your collection. It is available on the Diamond Casino Podium through May 29, 2024, so you can also get it free of cost.

Those interested in the car can read on to learn more about it. Here are five reasons to own a Vapid Retinue MK II in GTA Online.

Here are 5 reasons to own a Vapid Retinue MK II in GTA Online

1) Good top speed and lap time

As stated, the Vapid Retinue MK II can come across as a regular civilian car at first glance. However, it boasts a pretty solid performance under the hood, especially for a vehicle of its type.

According to tests conducted by popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, a fully upgraded variant of the Retinue MK II can hit a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) and a lap time of 1:05.765. The latter is decent enough, but the former is quite impressive.

2) Among the fastest in its class

The Vapid Retinue MK II is one of the fastest Sports Classics cars in GTA Online in terms of top speed. In fact, few of the rides that bested it in this regard, such as the Lampadati Viseris, Truffadi Z-Type, and the Lampadati Pigalle, are no longer purchasable in the game.

So, if you want a fast Sports Classics ride, the Retinue MK II is a pretty good option. Although its peers like the Pegassi Toreador and Imponte Deluxo are significantly faster, they are also much more expensive.

3) The standard Retinue is no longer purchasable

Standard Vapid Retinue (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The standard Vapid Retinue, which costs $615,000, was removed from GTA Online in June 2023 under the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Therefore, players looking for a similar vintage car can consider getting the Retinue MK II instead.

They have very few visual differences. The former was seemingly based on the Ford Escort Mk, while the latter looks inspired by the Ford Escort Mk. II. Additionally, Retinue MK II offers better performance. While it does cost a lot more, you can get it for free during the GTA Online weekly update active as of writing.

4) Decent customizability

Retinue MK II with the Redwood Rally livery (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

This factor may interest those who like tinkering with their cars. The Vapid Retinue MK II has 22 customization categories in total (including standard engine, armor, and brake upgrades). There are also options for bumpers, spoilers, roofs, fenders, and hoods.

You even add a roll cage and apply liveries to this vehicle. Completely upgrading the Vapid Retinue MK II can cost up to $351,350; which can be afforded easily by selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

5) Stands out from the crowd

Retinue MK II on the Diamond Casino Podium (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

Many players boast supercars or modern sports cars in GTA Online. Needless to say, a vehicle like the Vapid Retinue MK II stands out in such an environment and draws a lot of attention.

This unique vehicle can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,620,000 but can also be bought for a Trade Price of $1,215,000. The latter gets unlocked after beating the Diamond Casino Heist as leader with the Retinue MK II. Again, you have a chance to win it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through May 29, 2024.

