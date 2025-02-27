GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (February 27 to March 3, 2025)

The final GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride before the free PC upgrade are now available in Los Santos. Till March 3, 2025, players can collect Karin Everon, an off-road truck, by winning at the Lucky Wheel (The Diamond Casino & Resort). Likewise, players can win a Vapid Retinue Mk II vintage coupe by finishing the LS Car Meet Series in the top 3 positions for four days in a row.

This article shares everything important about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride to better understand them.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Karin Everon: Design and performance (February 27 to March 3, 2025)

The Karin Everon has returned to the limelight as the newest Podium Vehicle in 2025. The four-seater all-terrain truck made its debut in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Heist DLC update, featuring a design that seems to be inspired by the real-life Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck.

In terms of performance, the Everon is seemingly powered by a 5.4L V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the off-roader can reach a top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:09.637.

Overall, it is considered to be good for straight-line roads as well as climb gradients.

Those who don’t want to win it as the Podium Vehicle as part of the GTA Online weekly update can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

New Prize Ride of the Week is Vapid Retinue Mk II (February 27 to March 3, 2025)

The latest Prize Ride of the Week is the Vapid Retinue Mk II, a two-seater Sports-Classics car that has been a part of Grand Theft Auto Online since 2019's The Diamond Casino Heist update. The coupe highly resembles the real-life European Ford Escort Mk II.

When it comes to performance, the Retinue Mk II runs on a naturally aspirated DOHC inline-4 engine with a four-speed gearbox. It can go up to a maximum speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.165.

It is a decent-performing vehicle with a very stable cornering ability, allowing players to take turns with ease.

There will be a new weekly update on March 4, 2025, changing the aforementioned Podium Vehicle in GTA Online.

