Will GTA 6 have age verification via ID: Possibilities explored

The gaming community often speculates about the features GTA 6 might have, but one particular question on their minds of late is - "Will GTA 6 have age verification?". It is worth noting that nothing that Rockstar Games has shown regarding its upcoming title so far hints at it. However, a reliable data miner recently suggested that age verification checks might be added in GTA 5 Online in the near future.This doesn't have anything to do with the sequel either, but some are wondering if this reported feature could be expanded to it eventually. Needless to say, a definitive answer is not possible right now, but we can speculate about the possibilities of there being any GTA 6 ID verification or GTA 6 age verification checks.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Will GTA 6 have age verification or ID verification: Exploring any possibilitiesWill GTA 6 have age verification: data miner claims such a feature could be on its way to GTA Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)Tez2, a data miner with an excellent track record of revealing GTA Online details prior to official announcements, recently reported that Rockstar Games is planning to implement "age assurance checks" in GTA Online.The fact that such a feature could be on the way after almost 12 years of the multiplayer's launch, and this close to the GTA 6 release date, has raised a few eyebrows.Gamers have began wondering: Will GTA 6 have age verification? (Image via Rockstar Games)As suggested in the tweet above, things like in-game text messages and chats might be restricted without age verification. The title has been rated M (17+) by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), like many other entries in the series. The next one is expected to have a similar rating, and so on a surface level, Rockstar could use age or ID verification in GTA Online, and future entries like GTA 6, to ensure the rating is adhered to.However, it is also worth noting that GTA 5 (and Online) became available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only last month, more than a decade post its original worldwide release. Additionally, it has been rated 21+ in these countries.The UK has also just passed new laws that require websites and apps consisting of adult-oriented content to have age verification checks in place.Since Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to be Rockstar's biggest project to date, the developer might integrate age and ID verification to ensure the game doesn't run into any troubles or controversies in such regions.If that turns out to be the case, certain content, like in-game texting, messaging, and perhaps even strip clubs, may be locked behind it.Will GTA 6 have age verification: Certain content can theoretically be locked behind ID verification (Image via Rockstar Games)Read more: 5 reasons why GTA 6 should have some RPG elementsWill GTA 6 have age verification via ID: Any possibilities?While nothing has been confirmed officially just yet, taking the things discussed into account, there does seem to be a slight possibility of GTA 6 having age verification checks. That said, readers should note that this is only speculation.