5 reasons why GTA 6 should have some RPG elements

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:04 GMT
Exploring why GTA 6 should integrate some RPG features (Image via Rockstar Games)
While GTA 6's second trailer features bits of gameplay, we have yet to have a proper look at it. Barely anything has been revealed in that regard so far in detail, keeping fans guessing as to what all the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry might have in store. Many have expressed a desire to see some beloved gameplay features return, which would be good, but the title should also explore new frontiers, such as RPG elements.

Few of the franchise's titles have dabbled in that genre very subtly, but we've never gotten an in-depth integration. It is worth noting that things have worked pretty well so far; however, straying from the traditional design may not be all bad. This article will take a look at five reasons why GTA 6 should have RPG elements.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA 6 should feature some RPG elements

1) A new direction

also-read-trending Trending
When GTA 6 releases on May 26, 2026, it will have been almost 13 years since GTA 5 came out (September 2013). Rockstar has supported the latter over the years via free DLCs, which added new cars, weapons, and businesses. However, the overall gameplay design hasn't seen any change.

Needless to say, notable changes should be made in this department so that the next game actually feels new. The integration of RPG mechanics – perhaps a skill tree, in-depth character customizability (preferably in the game's potential multiplayer), and dialog choices – may result in the evolution in gameplay that GTA 6 needs to bring about.

2) More immersion

This shot of Jason bench pressing might be hinting at the return of GTA San Andreas&#039; gym mechanic (Image via Rockstar Games)
Whenever one talks about the most immersive, RPG-like features in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA San Andreas' gym mechanic, dynamic character physique, and the plethora of explorable interiors rank high. They not only provide players with things to do besides story missions, but also help in bringing the state of San Andreas to life.

GTA 6's Leonida and its lead characters, Jason and Lucia, need that. Players should be able to enjoy spending time in Rockstar's new world as them outside of just the campaign bits. Along with building immersion, the implementation of RPG elements would help players establish a deep connection with the characters.

Check out: Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of GTA 6 restrictions?

3) More control over the narrative

GTA 6 protagonists: Jason and Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)
Dialog choices in pivotal story moments have been an integral part of RPG games. Based on how much the developer intends, these choices can give players a lot of control over the narrative direction. Take Cyberpunk 2077, for example; the title features numerous endings, and the player's choices during the campaign influence where they end up.

Rockstar has explored this approach a little in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, since these titles have multiple endings. However, players get dictated more by a single mission in those games rather than the overall journey.

GTA 6 features a dynamic that we've never seen before in the series: two romantically-linked protagonists. Throw narrative choices in that scenario, and things could get really interesting, with players likely being more invested in the pair's story.

4) Replayability

Given how long GTA 6's development is taking, a potential sequel could be many, many years away. This is why the title should feature RPG elements that help with replayability.

We have already discussed narrative choices. If present, players could have a different experience by switching things up on every playthrough. In addition, things like skill tree choices or a New Game+ option could impact the gameplay significantly on revisits.

5) Gradual improvement in combat

Lucia hiding from an NPC in a tense moment (Image via Rockstar Games)
Besides unlocking new weapons as one progresses in the campaign, most Grand Theft Auto titles don't really show any progression in combat. This is another area where taking inspiration from RPG games could help.

For instance, as players advance in GTA 6's story mode, Jason and Lucia should show improvement in their fighting skills. The experience of taking on goons and cops should make them stronger, perhaps even unlock new melee combat animations. Adding the option to learn takedowns, finishers, and stealth moves via quests would also allow the combat to improve gradually.

Furthermore, being somewhat restricted in the initial stages would make players put more thought into how they handle fights, which would be another interesting shift from the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay design.

Edited by Niladri Roy
