5 things GTA 6 Online should keep from GTA Online

Fans often talk about things in GTA Online they wouldn't want to see in GTA 6's multiplayer, such as futuristic vehicles and weapons, as well as Shark Cards. However, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer has some features that can considered worthy of a return in the next installment.As of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn't announced an online mode for Grand Theft Auto 6. But the title is expected to have one, given the success of its predecessor's multiplayer. Here are five things GTA 6 Online should keep from GTA Online.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Jobs in private sessions and 4 other things GTA 6 Online should keep from GTA Online1) HeistsHeists are likely the most fun activity in GTA Online. It took a while before the first set got introduced post the multiplayer's launch, but some really good ones have been added since then, especially The Cayo Perico Heist, which takes place on a separate island.Besides the money-making aspect, experiencing the thrill, chaos, and action-packed bits in a crew of real players is a feeling second to none, especially if it consists of one's friends. Needless to say, heists would be a very welcome return in GTA 6 Online.2) Imani Tech and Armor PlatingEnus Jubilee with Armor Plating installed (Image via Rockstar Games)Some GTA Online cars are compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating. These two modifications can reinforce a vehicle's defensive measures; the former allows installation of the Missile Lock-On Jammer and the latter boosts the explosive resistance.They have proven to be incredibly useful in PvE and PvP gameplay, and have the potential to do the same if they return in GTA 6 Online. Moreover, Imani Tech and Armor Plating compatible cars stand out from the crowd. They are expensive, but obtaining them feels rewarding.Check out: Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of GTA 6 restrictions?3) Jobs in private sessionsGTA Online's Public sessions are where the true multiplayer aspect of the game lies. Unfortunately, griefers as well as hackers and modders in PC lobbies, have forced many players into private, Invite-Only sessions.Playing alone does take away from the multiplayer's community facet, but it can become necessary at times. While there likely won't be hackers in GTA 6 at launch, as the title is only coming to current-generation consoles next year, griefers may be unavoidable. Hence, there should be the option to play without any interference from such elements.Read more: Did GTA 6 get delayed again4) Auto ShopsInside a Grand Theft Auto Online Auto Shop (Image via Rockstar Games)The GTA Online Auto Shop business generates legal income through Client Jobs, which involves modding a customer's car per their liking. However, it is primarily a front for smaller-scale heists (Robbery Contracts) and Exotic Exports. The duality in the nature of this establishment can make it fit very well in any Grand Theft Auto setting.Auto Shops also serve as a garage and vehicle workshop for players' personal cars in GTA Online These features worth returning in GTA 6 Online too along with the overall business.5) NightclubsA nightclub from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)Nightclubs would be another perfect fit for GTA 6, in both story mode and Online. We've seen a glimpse of Vice City's buzzing nightlife in the trailers and screenshots, and while that does look fun, it would be even better if we took over. In fact, Rockstar should consider making the iconic Malibu Club from 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City purchasable.Not much needs to change from how nightclubs work in GTA Online. For those unaware, it generates passive income based on popularity, with illegal trading of goods from a player's other owned businesses.Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leakerGTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data minerGrand Theft Auto 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so farNew Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99