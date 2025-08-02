Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of GTA 6 restrictions?

Like most other Grand Theft Auto titles, GTA 6 is expected to have a Mature age rating. While that remains to be seen, it currently looks like Rockstar Games might implement age verification checks in GTA Online. This alleged leak comes from one of the game's most reliable data miners, so despite being unconfirmed so far, it's noteworthy.The insider's suggestion only concerns GTA Online at the moment, but what if this could be a preview of GTA 6 age restrictions? After all, the series' next entry is also expected to feature its own multiplayer mode.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Here's what GTA Online's age verification leak might be signaling for GTA 6As of writing this article, Grand Theft Auto Online does not feature any particular age verification system. However, Tez2 suggests that Rockstar plans to implement &quot;age assurance checks,&quot; which might be rolled out region-wise.Expanding on their claim, the data miner said players may be required to verify their age to access certain GTA Online features like text chat and messaging over the in-game phone. This, if actually in the works, seems like an intriguing decision this late into the title's life-cycle. For those wondering, Grand Theft Auto 5 will soon turn 12.Check out: GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data minerIf we also take GTA 6 into consideration, this could be a preview of the upcoming installment's potential restrictions.Although private play-testing is a norm in video game development, GTA Online is the perfect testing ground for any such features, thanks to its massive and vocal playerbase. In theory, Rockstar can easily see what works and what doesn't before they decide to add it in the sequel.Read more: Did GTA 6 get delayed againAs mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have a Mature (17+) rating, so a strict an age verification system could be in place to ensure its adherence.It is also worth noting that GTA 5 just got released in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as in the United Arab Emirates with a 21+ age restriction.An age verification systems can act as an additional tool in ensuring the requirements are met not just in this title but also GTA 6, especially in regions that may have a different age limit. And with less than a year left in the upcoming installment's arrival, anywhere in the upcoming months would be a good time to test it out, and make any changes if required.Having said that, readers should remember that Rockstar Games hasn't officially confirmed any age verification systems for GTA Online just yet.Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leakerGTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so far3 key Grand Theft Auto 6 details potentially leakedNew GTA 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker