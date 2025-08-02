  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of GTA 6 restrictions?

Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of GTA 6 restrictions?

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 02, 2025 07:06 GMT
Speculating what GTA Online
Speculating what GTA Online's age verification leak might be signaling for GTA 6 restrictions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like most other Grand Theft Auto titles, GTA 6 is expected to have a Mature age rating. While that remains to be seen, it currently looks like Rockstar Games might implement age verification checks in GTA Online. This alleged leak comes from one of the game's most reliable data miners, so despite being unconfirmed so far, it's noteworthy.

Ad

The insider's suggestion only concerns GTA Online at the moment, but what if this could be a preview of GTA 6 age restrictions? After all, the series' next entry is also expected to feature its own multiplayer mode.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's what GTA Online's age verification leak might be signaling for GTA 6

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As of writing this article, Grand Theft Auto Online does not feature any particular age verification system. However, Tez2 suggests that Rockstar plans to implement "age assurance checks," which might be rolled out region-wise.

Expanding on their claim, the data miner said players may be required to verify their age to access certain GTA Online features like text chat and messaging over the in-game phone. This, if actually in the works, seems like an intriguing decision this late into the title's life-cycle. For those wondering, Grand Theft Auto 5 will soon turn 12.

Ad

Check out: GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data miner

If we also take GTA 6 into consideration, this could be a preview of the upcoming installment's potential restrictions.

Although private play-testing is a norm in video game development, GTA Online is the perfect testing ground for any such features, thanks to its massive and vocal playerbase. In theory, Rockstar can easily see what works and what doesn't before they decide to add it in the sequel.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Read more: Did GTA 6 get delayed again

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have a Mature (17+) rating, so a strict an age verification system could be in place to ensure its adherence.

It is also worth noting that GTA 5 just got released in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as in the United Arab Emirates with a 21+ age restriction.

Ad

An age verification systems can act as an additional tool in ensuring the requirements are met not just in this title but also GTA 6, especially in regions that may have a different age limit. And with less than a year left in the upcoming installment's arrival, anywhere in the upcoming months would be a good time to test it out, and make any changes if required.

Having said that, readers should remember that Rockstar Games hasn't officially confirmed any age verification systems for GTA Online just yet.

Ad

Check out more related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications