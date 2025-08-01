The GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business, which Rockstar Games added in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC, is undoubtedly one of the best establishments in the multiplayer. Not only does it make money from multiple avenues, but it also offers some highly useful features. Yes, a hefty investment is required to tap into this venture, but the expenditure is absolutely worth it. That said, other profitable businesses have debuted in the years since.

It would be ideal to have a thorough understanding of the Auto Shop and its various aspects. This article serves as a comprehensive GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business guide, helping players with purchasing, upgrades, money-making, and all other essential information they should know.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business guide: Everything that you need to know

The Auto Shop is a lucrative GTA 5 Online business (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business can generate income through legal as well as illegal methods. Client Jobs fit the former category, whereas Robbery jobs and Exotic Exports fall in the latter. As mentioned, there are useful features attached to this business, like a garage, a vehicle workshop, free snacks, and more.

Needless to say, one first needs to buy an Auto Shop before they can start reaping the benefits. Rockstar Games has made a total of five properties available across the city of Los Santos, with the base prices ranging between $1,670,000 and $1,920,000.

Now, it should be noted that players have complete freedom of choice when it comes to which Auto Shop property they want to go with. That being said, employing a rather strategic approach here can prove beneficial in the long run.

How to unlock GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business

Mimi at the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

To unlock the GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business, you must visit the LS Car Meet and speak to a character named Mimi.

Once the interaction with her is complete, the business will become available on Maze Bank Foreclosures.

How to buy GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business

All Auto Shop properties on Maze Bank Foreclosures (Image via Rockstar Games)

All GTA 5 Online Auto Shop businesses are up for sale on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website (accessible in-game), much like the Hands On Car Wash, Nightclubs, and many other establishments.

Here are all GTA Online Auto Shop prices:

Mission Row Auto Shop - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Strawberry Auto Shop - $1,705,000

- $1,705,000 Rancho Auto Shop - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Burton Auto Shop - $1,830,000

- $1,830,000 La Mesa Auto Shop - $1,920,000

In terms of interior design and money-making capacity, there is absolutely no difference between these properties. However, few are in a better spot than the rest, and that can make traversal related to its different activities and jobs pretty convenient.

The La Mesa and Mission Row Auto Shop are two of the very best options in this regard. They are very well-connected to the freeway and are easy to access. Furthermore, the latter property is the cheapest Auto Shop GTA Online has to offer, so players on a budget can simply go with it.

Those who want to learn more about the subject can check out our GTA Online best Auto Shop location guide.

GTA Online Auto Shop Upgrades

Auto Shop business GTA Online upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

While buying a GTA Online Auto Shop from Maze Bank Foreclosures, you are given the option to purchase some property upgrades. These are completely optional, and while most are purely cosmetic, a couple do play a role in money-making.

Style - Decides the interior design, with the cost increasing as one goes towards more detailed and extravagant options.

- Decides the interior design, with the cost increasing as one goes towards more detailed and extravagant options. Tint - Pick a color for the pillars and railings. The price is fixed regardless of one's choice.

- Pick a color for the pillars and railings. The price is fixed regardless of one's choice. Emblem - Choose an emblem for your Auto Shop from the list of options. Price varies between the designs.

- Choose an emblem for your Auto Shop from the list of options. Price varies between the designs. Staff - Hire up to two staff members to deliver Client Job cars.

- Hire up to two staff members to deliver Client Job cars. Personal Quarters (Extras) - Adds a bed, wardrobe, and gun locker to the Auto Shop, allowing it to be set as the Spawn location.

- Adds a bed, wardrobe, and gun locker to the Auto Shop, allowing it to be set as the Spawn location. Car Lift (Extras) - Add an extra Car Lift to the property, allowing for a second Client Job car to spawn.

- Add an extra Car Lift to the property, allowing for a second Client Job car to spawn. Membership - Get a membership for the LS Car Meet.

Style, Tint, and Emblem are completely cosmetic upgrades. So if you are on a budget, they can be left out since they don't affect how much money can be earned from this business.

The Car Lift is a neat upgrade, since an extra Client Job car means more money. The Personal Quarters are only worth getting if you want to set your Auto Shop as your spawn location.

As for the GTA Online Auto Shop Staff upgrade, it can be bought if you do not wish to deliver Client Job cars at all. This saves a bit of time theoretically, as you can then divert your attention to other matters. However, Staff members can take a tad longer to finish the delivery than a player would and run the risk of damaging the car, which will reduce the final payout.

Finally, the LS Car Meet membership will allow accessing different features of the LS Car Meet, like the LS Car Meet Series races, and the vehicle workshop, in which you can equip any compatible vehicle with Drift Tuning or HSW Performance upgrades. The membership costs $50,000, which is quite cheap, so get it if feasible.

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: How to make money

The GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business makes money through Robbery jobs, Client Jobs, and Exotic Exports. Upon visiting your Auto Shop for the very first time, you must complete the GTA Online Auto Shop setup mission, Impounded Car. Its objective is to bring back a character named Sessanta's car, an Obey Tailgater S, from a police station.

Once the mission is complete, Robbery Contracts (or Robbery jobs) and Client Jobs will open up.

1) Robbery jobs

Select one from this board at the GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are eight Auto Shop business GTA Online Robbery jobs in total, but any three will be made available at a given time. Players can choose one from the available options, listed on a whiteboard in the Auto Shop's upper floor.

Most of them pay somewhere between $170,000 and $185,000; apart from a particular one, which pays around $300,000. These jobs can be described as scaled-down heists. Each has two setup missions and a finale, and they can be quite action-packed despite not being at the same level as proper heists. For a more detailed explanation, check out our GTA Online Auto Shop Contracts guide.

This is the best and main source of income for the GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business. That said, the two other departments do chip in a fair bit, increasing the overall profit.

2) Client Jobs

Client Jobs cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Client Jobs are the only legal way to make money in GTA Online from the Auto Shop business. It involves customization a customer's car per their liking, and then delivering it for a decent payout.

A customer's car should spawn in your Auto Shop's empty Car Lift at periodic intervals. Stand near it and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to start customizing it based on its owner's preferences, which will be listed at the bottom of the screen.

Once you are done customizing, confirm the modifications. A meagre fee will be charged at this point, which will be repaid along with the service charge after a successful delivery. You can either deliver the car yourself or task one of the Staff members to do so, that is, if they have been hired.

Note that during the delivery, the final payout will decrease with every bit of damage the car takes. So the best-case scenario is driving carefully. As mentioned earlier, delivering the Client Job car yourself is usually faster, even with careful driving, and Staff deliveries run the risk of vehicle damage, which you have no control over.

3) Exotic Exports

GTA Online Auto Shop Exotic Exports list (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing one Robbery job unlocks the GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business Exotic Exports car list. Every day, 10 cars will be named on a blackboard close to the Robberies board. Find and deliver them at Los Santos' docks for a decent amount of cash.

Here are the names of all the vehicles that can show up on the GTA 5 Online Auto Shop Exotic car list:

Albany Alpha Albany Buccaneer Custom Albany Cavalcade Albany V-STR Annis Elegy Retro Custom Annis S80RR Annis Savestra Benefactor Dubsta2 Benefactor Krieger Benefactor Schwartzer Benefactor Surano Bravado Banshee 900R Bravado Buffalo S Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Bravado Verlierer Canis Kamacho Cheval Taipan Coil Brawler Coil Raiden Declasse Drift Tampa Declasse Drift Yosemite Declasse Mamba Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom Declasse Tornado Custom Declasse Tulip Declasse Vamos Dewbauchee Exemplar Dewbauchee Massacro Dewbauchee Seven-70 Dewbauchee Specter Dinka Blista Kanjo Enus Huntley S Enus Paragon R Enus Stafford Enus Super Diamond Enus Windsor Gallivanter Baller LE LWB Grotti Bestia GTS Grotti Brioso R/A Grotti Carbonizzare Grotti Cheetah Classic Grotti Furia Grotti Itali GTO Grotti Stinger GT Grotti Turismo R Grotti Visione Hijak Ruston Imponte Nightshade Imponte Phoenix Imponte Ruiner Invetero Coquette BlackFin Invetero Coquette Karin 190z Karin Kuruma Karin Sultan Classic Lampadati Komoda Lampadati Novak Lampadati Tigon Lampadati Tropos Rallye Lampadati Viseris Maxwell Asbo Maxwell Vagrant Obey Rocoto Ocelot F620 Ocelot Jackal Ocelot Jugular Ocelot Locust Ocelot Penetrator Ocelot Swinger Ocelot XA-21 Overflod Autarch Overflod Entity XF Overflod Tyrant Pegassi Infernus Classic Pegassi Infernus Pegassi Monroe Pegassi Reaper Pegassi Tempesta Pegassi Torero Pfister 811 Pfister Comet SR Pfister Comet Pfister Neon Principe Deveste Eight Progen Emerus Progen T20 RUNE Cheburek Truffade Adder Truffade Nero Truffade Z-Type Ubermacht SC1 Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Vapid Bullet Vapid Chino Custom Vapid Dominator GTX Vapid Flash GT Vapid Peyote Custom Vapid Retinue Vysser Neo . Weeny Issi Classic

Each car pays $20,000, and completing the list for any given day pays a $100,000 bonus. You will have to find them around the map in freemode, which can take time, but there are certain spawn locations you can cycle through to spot them relatively quickly.

GTA Online Auto Shop Exotic car locations

The following images show all possible Exotic Exports car locations. You can check them all to find the 10 for a given day:

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 1/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 2/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 3/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 4/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 5/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 6/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 7/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 8/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 9/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 10/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 11/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 12/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Exotic Exports car locations 13/13 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTAWeb)

When close to a listed car's location, it will get marked on the map with a small blue dot.

GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business: Notable features

The Auto Shop comes with a 10-vehicle garage at no extra cost. You can also customize cars inside this business property itself, with many rank-based options, like certain resprays, unlocked, which would otherwise be locked at LS Customs.

Just next to the garage is a table with a bowl of free Snacks. They act as health regenerators in the game, which makes them a vital element.

The GTA Online Auto Shop Reputation bar is the same as that of the LS Car Meet. Completing jobs for this business will fill that bar, which helps in leveling up and unlocking various benefits.

FAQs

What does the Auto Shop do in GTA Online?

The GTA 5 Online Auto Shop business is the base of operations for Robbery jobs, Client Jobs, and Exotic Exports. It can also store 10 of the owner's vehicles.

How to get an Auto Shop business in GTA 5 Online?

Speak to Mimi at the LS Car Meet and go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website to get an Auto Shop business.

What is the GTA Online Auto Shop payout?

The GTA Online Auto Shop pays between $170,000 and $185,000 for Robbery jobs (and $300,000 for a particular one). The Client Jobs can pay up to $60,000, and completing the Exotic Exports car list every day can pay $300,000.

GTA Online Auto Shop: How to get customers?

Complete the Auto Shop's setup mission, Impounded Car, and you should start getting customers for Client Jobs in a bit.

GTA Online Auto Shop cars not spawning

There is no one particular fix for cars not spawning (or GTA Online Auto Shop deliveries not working). That said, you can try switching sessions or completing some Robberies. If you have just one Car Lift, buying the second might trigger Client Jobs if it is bugged for some reason.

Are there any GTA Online Auto Shop trophies?

Completing Planning Work and Finales of all Robberies, delivering 10 Exotic Export cars (overall and also in a single day), as well as delivering 50 Client Job cars for the GTA Online Auto Shop unlocks Awards.

