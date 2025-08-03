  • home icon
GTA 6's 75-hour storyline: Rumor explored

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 03, 2025 06:32 GMT
GTA 6
GTA 6's story is rumored to stretch around 75 hours (Image via Rockstar Games)

While we don’t know how the story of GTA 6 will unfold, there are rumors that it could stretch up to 75 hours. After such a long wait following Grand Theft Auto 5, fans surely want a lengthy storyline to enjoy the upcoming title for extended periods. However, Rockstar Games has yet to share insights on the main story of Grand Theft Auto 6.

This article explores the recent rumor regarding the upcoming game’s storyline. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as the details are unconfirmed at the moment.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA 6’s 75-house storyline is rumored to include six parts

On July 31, 2025, an X user shared the above post stating that the main story of Grand Theft Auto 6 would be 75 hours long, with six parts in total. They cited an unnamed leaker as the source and provided the following breakdown of the storyline:

  • Prologue: 2 hours
  • Chapter 1: 6 hours
  • Chapter 2: 13 hours
  • Chapter 3: 16 hours
  • Chapter 4: 22 hours
  • Chapter 5: 16 hours

The user also stated that the ending of the upcoming game would be set outside of the fictional USA, and that Rockstar Games is currently working on it.

If the details shared by the X user are true, then Grand Theft Auto 6 could be the first installment in the series with various new changes. Every Grand Theft Auto title to date offers a single story that you progress by completing one mission after another.

The chapter system could be a new addition to the series that allows Rockstar Games to tell a more elaborate narrative. However, a two-hour-long prologue could be a stretch, as players usually want full control of the gameplay as soon as possible.

Is it possible that GTA 6 will include a prolonged story mode?

youtube-cover
While we cannot be certain about the rumored 75-hour-long GTA 6 storyline, there is a possibility that Rockstar Games could include a relatively long story mode in the upcoming release.

If we see the previous instances, the studio made every new campaign mode slightly longer and more ambitious than its predecessors. For example, it will take you around 25 hours to complete the main story of Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008) and around 31 hours to finish the Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013) storyline.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018), which was released after Grand Theft Auto 5, has a campaign mode around 50 hours long.

Based on this, we can expect a long storyline in GTA 6, at least more elaborate than Grand Theft Auto 5. However, nothing can be said for sure until we get to play the final version of the game.

Quick Links

