"A few more months won't hurt": Fans react to new GTA 6 delay rumor

Rockstar Games has already delayed GTA 6 once, from the Fall of 2025 to May 26, 2026. This happened after a prolonged period of no information on the upcoming title, following its debut trailer in December 2023. While no further delays have been announced so far, leaker Millie A (@millieamand on X) recently claimed that the game might be pushed back a few months.Needless to say, the report garnered a lot of attention from the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, particularly since Millie A has previously shared accurate reports regarding prominent events.Notably, some fans seemingly won't be upset if the game gets delayed, such as @TheGTAVerse:&quot;We’ve waited so many years… a few more months won’t hurt. let them polish it!&quot;Another fan, @insanely__sane1, concurred with the sentiment, essentially stating that the more time GTA 6 development takes, the better the final product would be.&quot;The more it delays, the sweeter the fruit becomes !&quot;@AliiDesiderooo wouldn't mind waiting either, and prefers to avoid a Cyberpunk 2077-like situation.Some fans aren't too fussed with the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay rumor 1/4 (Image via X)For those unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of its time, but had a controversial launch and faced tons of bugs, glitches, and other problems. CD Projekt RED did manage to fix the issues and deliver a remarkable experience, but that took several patches and updates.Having said that, a certain legion of fans feels like they've waited enough and don't want any further delays. @Stealth0Five, for example, believes Rockstar has had enough time:&quot;And in those years they had enough time to deliver their s***. The wait is more than enough atp.&quot;Some fans are upset with the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay rumor 2/4 (Image via X)Check out: Did GTA 6 get delayed again@lerenardgentil suggests releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 and dropping updates, as 12 years of waiting is enough.Fans share their opinion on Grand Theft Auto 6 delay rumor 3/4 (Image via X)Interestingly, @Bruhh_Whaat believes that the excitement for Rockstar's next title is declining.Some fear Grand Theft Auto 6 might lose its relevance 4/4 (Image via X)While the GTA 6 delay report comes from a leaker with a decent track record, readers must remember that it is a rumor as of writing. The game is still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date as of now.Read more: GTA fans react to leaked PS6 specsLeaker claims GTA 6 might be delayed to September 2026Millie A recently claimed that internal talks (seemingly at Rockstar) are hinting at Grand Theft Auto 6 getting delayed to September 2026. They have accurately leaked some news in the past, including a PlayStation Showcase being planned for September 2021, and Insomniac Games' Wolverine title with a cryptic teaser before the official announcement. Consequently, fans are taking note of this GTA 6 delay rumor.Notably, the developer has a history of delays for major releases. For example, its last two big titles, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, faced delays. Hence, it wouldn't be unrealistic if Grand Theft Auto 6 got pushed back again.Also check: Fans react to rumored GTA 6 pricing leakHowever, it must be noted that no such suggestions have been made officially so far. Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date. Additionally, Millie A's tweet in question has been deleted.So readers are advised to take the rumor with a grain of salt and wait for official word from Rockstar.Check out more related content:Rockstar's potential plans after GTA 6 include the next RDR, suggests insiderWhy the potential GTA 6 delay to September 2026 actually makes senseCould GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of Grand Theft Auto 6 restrictions?