"A few more months won't hurt": Fans react to new GTA 6 delay rumor

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:08 GMT
Fan opinion divided on the GTA 6 delay rumor (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has already delayed GTA 6 once, from the Fall of 2025 to May 26, 2026. This happened after a prolonged period of no information on the upcoming title, following its debut trailer in December 2023. While no further delays have been announced so far, leaker Millie A (@millieamand on X) recently claimed that the game might be pushed back a few months.

Needless to say, the report garnered a lot of attention from the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, particularly since Millie A has previously shared accurate reports regarding prominent events.

Notably, some fans seemingly won't be upset if the game gets delayed, such as @TheGTAVerse:

"We’ve waited so many years… a few more months won’t hurt. let them polish it!"
Another fan, @insanely__sane1, concurred with the sentiment, essentially stating that the more time GTA 6 development takes, the better the final product would be.

"The more it delays, the sweeter the fruit becomes !"
@AliiDesiderooo wouldn't mind waiting either, and prefers to avoid a Cyberpunk 2077-like situation.

For those unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of its time, but had a controversial launch and faced tons of bugs, glitches, and other problems. CD Projekt RED did manage to fix the issues and deliver a remarkable experience, but that took several patches and updates.

Having said that, a certain legion of fans feels like they've waited enough and don't want any further delays. @Stealth0Five, for example, believes Rockstar has had enough time:

"And in those years they had enough time to deliver their s***. The wait is more than enough atp."
@lerenardgentil suggests releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 and dropping updates, as 12 years of waiting is enough.

Interestingly, @Bruhh_Whaat believes that the excitement for Rockstar's next title is declining.

While the GTA 6 delay report comes from a leaker with a decent track record, readers must remember that it is a rumor as of writing. The game is still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date as of now.

Leaker claims GTA 6 might be delayed to September 2026

Millie A recently claimed that internal talks (seemingly at Rockstar) are hinting at Grand Theft Auto 6 getting delayed to September 2026. They have accurately leaked some news in the past, including a PlayStation Showcase being planned for September 2021, and Insomniac Games' Wolverine title with a cryptic teaser before the official announcement. Consequently, fans are taking note of this GTA 6 delay rumor.

Notably, the developer has a history of delays for major releases. For example, its last two big titles, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, faced delays. Hence, it wouldn't be unrealistic if Grand Theft Auto 6 got pushed back again.

However, it must be noted that no such suggestions have been made officially so far. Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date. Additionally, Millie A's tweet in question has been deleted.

So readers are advised to take the rumor with a grain of salt and wait for official word from Rockstar.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
