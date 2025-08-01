"I'd buy GTA 6 for $500 if I had to": Fans react to rumored GTA 6 pricing leak

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal GTA 6's price, fans continue to discuss it every now and then. Recently, fan account @GTAVI_Countdown shared a post asking players which rumored version of the upcoming title they’d buy. They cited three conceptual editions, i.e., Standard, Deluxe, and Premium, with prices ranging from $70 to $110.@AFCAnden responded with the readiness to pay any price. “bro im spending 110$ every year on FIFA...I'd buy GTA 6 for 500$ if I had to”Grand Theft Auto fans can't wait to get their hands on the upcoming installment. @GTAVI_Countdown shared the above post based on a recent GTA 6 price leak that stated Rockstar Games was planning to release the three aforementioned editions of the title.Many other X users also shared their opinions on what version of the game they’d get. Some fans are ready to spend more on the Premium edition.Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are ready to pay a high price for the game (Imagex via X)Others are happy with the standard or the base edition of Grand Theft Auto 6:Some Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are interested in the base edition of the title (Images via X)Also read: Did GTA 6 get delayed againInterestingly, a few players also commented that they would buy every version of the next Grand Theft Auto installment.Grand Theft Auto 6 would presumably sell like hotcakes (Images via X)@ThatGamingGuyAU also showed interest in a game-and-console bundle edition.“I’ll buy the most expensive edition and a controller and PS5 covers if they have them.”The aforementioned price tags are not official. At the time of writing this article, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has started the pre-order process. The above reactions are just speculations based on the recent leak, which also stated the GTA 6 Premium Edition would have special benefits related to the next multiplayer mode.Notable things to know from the recent GTA 6 leakOn July 29, 2025, popular leaker millieamand) shared a now-deleted X post that talked about many things related to Grand Theft Auto 6. They include,A possible release delay to September 2026.MSRPs of different editions of Grand Theft Auto 6.Rockstar Games’ marketing deal with PlayStation 5.Grand Theft Auto 6 console bundles.Sales promotions for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro after the title’s release.As mentioned, these details are yet to be officially confirmed. However, GTA 6 fans continue to speculate about the potential delay, retail price tags, and many other things in internet discussions.Also check out:Rockstar's potential plans after Grand Theft Auto 6 include the next RDR, suggests insiderWhy the potential Grand Theft Auto 6 delay to September 2026 actually makes sense