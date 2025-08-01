  • home icon
"I'd buy GTA 6 for $500 if I had to": Fans react to rumored GTA 6 pricing leak

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 01, 2025 07:58 GMT
Fans share their reactions to the rumored GTA 6 price leak (Image via Rockstar Games)
Fans share their reactions to the rumored GTA 6 price leak (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal GTA 6's price, fans continue to discuss it every now and then. Recently, fan account @GTAVI_Countdown shared a post asking players which rumored version of the upcoming title they’d buy. They cited three conceptual editions, i.e., Standard, Deluxe, and Premium, with prices ranging from $70 to $110.

@AFCAnden responded with the readiness to pay any price.

“bro im spending 110$ every year on FIFA...I'd buy GTA 6 for 500$ if I had to”
Grand Theft Auto fans can't wait to get their hands on the upcoming installment. @GTAVI_Countdown shared the above post based on a recent GTA 6 price leak that stated Rockstar Games was planning to release the three aforementioned editions of the title.

Many other X users also shared their opinions on what version of the game they’d get. Some fans are ready to spend more on the Premium edition.

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are ready to pay a high price for the game (Imagex via X)
Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are ready to pay a high price for the game (Imagex via X)

Others are happy with the standard or the base edition of Grand Theft Auto 6:

Some Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are interested in the base edition of the title (Images via X)
Some Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are interested in the base edition of the title (Images via X)

Also read: Did GTA 6 get delayed again

Interestingly, a few players also commented that they would buy every version of the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Grand Theft Auto 6 would presumably sell like hotcakes (Images via X)
Grand Theft Auto 6 would presumably sell like hotcakes (Images via X)

@ThatGamingGuyAU also showed interest in a game-and-console bundle edition.

“I’ll buy the most expensive edition and a controller and PS5 covers if they have them.”

The aforementioned price tags are not official. At the time of writing this article, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has started the pre-order process. The above reactions are just speculations based on the recent leak, which also stated the GTA 6 Premium Edition would have special benefits related to the next multiplayer mode.

Notable things to know from the recent GTA 6 leak

On July 29, 2025, popular leaker millieamand) shared a now-deleted X post that talked about many things related to Grand Theft Auto 6. They include,

  • A possible release delay to September 2026.
  • MSRPs of different editions of Grand Theft Auto 6.
  • Rockstar Games’ marketing deal with PlayStation 5.
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 console bundles.
  • Sales promotions for PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro after the title’s release.

As mentioned, these details are yet to be officially confirmed. However, GTA 6 fans continue to speculate about the potential delay, retail price tags, and many other things in internet discussions.

Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

