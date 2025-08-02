"Can’t wait to buy GTA 6 Enhanced Edition on my PS6": GTA fans react to leaked PS6 specs

Rockstar Games has announced GTA 6 only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, some fans expect it to be available on PS6 (currently unannounced) too, either via backward compatibility or a relaunch akin to GTA 5. Sony hasn't revealed the PlayStation 5's successor just yet, but YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead recently leaked alleged PS6 specs.The gaming community seems intrigued by it, particularly since Moore's Law is Dead's PS5 Pro specs leak turned out pretty accurate. The Grand Theft Auto community, however, has taken a rather humorous approach to the report. For instance, X user @MarsResident027 said that they couldn't wait to purchase GTA 6 Enhanced on the PS6 and then buy a remastered edition on PC after a year:&quot;Can’t wait to buy GTA6 Enhanced Edition on my PS6. Then buy GTA6 Remastered on PC a year later.&quot;This is very likely a dig at the multiple GTA 5 relaunches, like the Expanded and Enhanced edition on PS5 and its Enhanced PC port, which dropped in March 2025.@TheGTAVerse on X also joked about the multiple re-releases that Rockstar Games' 2013 title has had, stating that they couldn't wait to play a GTA 5 PS6 remaster.&quot;Can’t wait for GTA 5 PS6 Remaster!!&quot;Read more: Did GTA 6 get delayed againAnother Grand Theft Auto fan, @rshalmir, wondered if there would be a GTA 6 PS6 remaster before GTA 6, an iteration of the infamous meme related to the upcoming title:&quot;So wait, we're going to get a GTA6 PS6 Remaster before we get GTA6? 👀&quot;Here are some more comments from Grand Theft Auto fans on the alleged PS6 specs leak:Grand Theft Auto fans react to the alleged PS6 specs leak (Images via X)What makes of the PS6 remains to be seen, but before that, Grand Theft Auto fans are wondering how the series' next installment will perform on the currently available PlayStation consoles - PS5 and PS5 Pro. Interestingly, another notable leaker recently claimed the game was being optimized for the latter console and was hitting 60 FPS on it.Check out: GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 ProCould Rockstar Games release GTA 6 on PS6? Possibilities exploredVice City makes a return to the series in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)Based on the allegedly leaked PS6 specs, the console seems to be more powerful than the PS5 and even the PS5 Pro to a degree, as one would expect from a new generation.If that turns out to be the case, Rockstar might release an iteration of Grand Theft Auto 6 unique to the PS6. After all, a slightly better version of GTA 5 came out on PS4 and Xbox One after its original launch on PS3 and Xbox 360. Many years later, the developer dropped an even better version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well.Also check: GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so farSo taking that into account, there seems to be some possibility. However, this is purely speculation, as the PS6 itself, let alone its specs, has yet to be officially revealed. We are also yet to see how Grand Theft Auto 6 performs on the systems it will be dropping on in May 2026.Check out more related content:Could GTA Online’s age verification leak be a preview of Grand Theft Auto 6 restrictions?Grand Theft Auto 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leakerGrand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leakerNew Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99