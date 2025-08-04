Will August 7 clarify GTA 6 delay rumors? Possibilities explored

There is another rumor that a GTA 6 delay could happen and that Rockstar Games could postpone the release date to September 2026. While the studio has yet to share official word, the community continues to discuss it. With Take-Two Interactive’s next Earnings Call being on August 7, 2025, some fans expect news of a delay on that day.However, it is unlikely that the company would share news of a delay (if it were happening) this early. This article explains more.Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks, rumors, and speculations. Some parts reflect the writer’s opinions.Take-Two Interactive might not share anything new about GTA 6 on August 7, 2025Fans expect new Grand Theft Auto 6 details on August 7, 2025 (Image via X)As of this writing, the upcoming title is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026. Take-Two Interactive showed the same in its last Earnings Call report in May 2025. However, a GTA 6 delay rumor gained pace recently, causing a buzz within the community.Nonetheless, as far as Take-Two Interactive's next Earnings Call goes, the company is unlikely to address the delay rumor. In fact, there is a high possibility that neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive will share any new details about the upcoming title and reinstate the release date as May 26, 2026.Also read: GTA 6's 75-hour storyline: Rumor exploredSimilar things have happened in the past — Take-Two Interactive mentioned the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date as “Calendar 2025” throughout all Earnings Call meetings held in 2024. Even the February 2025 event stated the same.Considering this, even if the GTA 6 delay rumor turns out to be true in the future, the holding company might not address it now.There is a possibility that Rockstar Games might release minor details about the game on or before the August 2025 Earnings Call event, but fans are advised not to expect anything.Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 6 should have some RPG elementsReaders should note that Take-Two Interactive did not officially address the GTA 6 delay to May 2026 until Rockstar Games announced it in May 2025. The parent company’s CEO, who was interviewed a few weeks before the announcement, hinted at the previous release window of fall 2025.However, once the developer made the official announcement, Take-Two Interactive held its next Earnings Call meeting on May 15, 2025, and rectified the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to May 26, 2026.Considering these factors, readers are advised not to expect Take-Two Interactive to clarify the delay rumor unless Rockstar Games officially addresses it on or before August 7, 2025.Also check out:Rockstar's potential plans after Grand Theft Auto 6 include the next RDR, suggests insiderWhy the potential Grand Theft Auto 6 delay to September 2026 actually makes sense