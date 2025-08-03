GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Tips, payout, and more

This GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide aims to provide players with a thorough understanding of every aspect of this venture. There are several ways to make a lot of money in Los Santos. The Special Cargo Warehouse has been among the very best options for a long time, even though many other new options have been introduced in recent years, especially for solo players.

Yes, the initial investment is hefty, as multiple warehouses are required to make the business truly profitable. Moreover, an extra property needs to be purchased before you can start acquiring Warehouses. For those interested, here is a detailed GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: All you need to know

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: A full Warehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business works on the simple principle of sourcing crates (or cargo in the context of the business) and then selling them at a profit. To enter this venture, players must first get an Executive/CEO Office in Los Santos. Afterwards, they can acquire a certain number of Special Cargo Warehouses.

Notably, these Warehouses come in three sizes - Small, Medium, and Large - which determines how many crates (or GTA 5 Special Cargo) can be stored in them. The more crates and warehouses a player has, the higher the profit will be for them. The operations are simple enough in theory, but the missions can feel grindy. Nevertheless, that is the trade-off for making a lot of money in GTA Online.

The following sections of this GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide will explain how to buy a CEO Office, Warehouses, payouts, and all other important things that one should know about.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: How to get a CEO Office

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Dynasty 8 Executive (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 CEO Special Cargo Offices are sold on the Dynasty 8 Executive website. It can be accessed in-game on the web browser in your character's mobile phone. There are a total of four options available, all in Los Santos, and unlike many other businesses, the location doesn't matter.

Here are all the CEO Office properties and their respective costs:

Maze Bank West CEO Office in Del Perro - $1,000,000

- $1,000,000 Arcadius Business CEO Office in Pillbox Hill - $2,250,000

- $2,250,000 Lombank West CEO Office in Del Perro - $3,100,000

- $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower CEO Office in Pillbox Hill - $4,000,000

Note that these are only the base costs, and getting any optional upgrades during the purchase can rack up additional expenses.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: CEO Office (Image via Rockstar Games)

They don't affect the GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business in any way, but here are all the optional upgrades for the CEO Office as well as a brief description:

Interior - Purely a cosmetic upgrade. Dictates your Office's interior design.

- Purely a cosmetic upgrade. Dictates your Office's interior design. Money Safe - Another cosmetic item. It fills up with cash as you make money through Special Cargo GTA 5 Sell Missions and other activities in general. Note that this cash is only for visuals.

- Another cosmetic item. It fills up with cash as you make money through Special Cargo GTA 5 Sell Missions and other activities in general. Note that this cash is only for visuals. Gun Locker - Lets one customize their weapon wheel with personalized loadouts, essentially doing away with unwanted firearms.

- Lets one customize their weapon wheel with personalized loadouts, essentially doing away with unwanted firearms. Accommodation - Adds a living quarter to the CEO Office, basically allowing it to be set as a spawn location.

Tip: Skip these upgrades and save money to contribute towards Warehouses.

Once you have purchased and named your CEO Office, you can register as a CEO in the Interaction Menu. This is a requirement for accessing missions of many GTA 5 Online businesses and heists. Additionally, you can start buying Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA 5 now.

Where to buy Special Cargo Warehouse GTA 5

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: All Warehouses (Image via Rockstar Games)

Go to the computer in your CEO Office, and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to access it.

Then, click on Special Cargo to view all the available Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA 5 Online. As mentioned earlier, Warehouses come in three different sizes - Small, Medium, and Large - varying in terms of storage capacity as well as cost.

Here are all the available options of each type, their respective location, and cost:

1) Small Warehouses

Convenience Store Lockup in Rancho - $250,000

Celltowa Unit in La Mesa - $318,000

White Widow Garage in La Puerta - $360,000

Pacific Bait Storage in Elysian Island - $376,000

Pier 400 Utility Building in Elysian Island - $392,000

Foreclosed Garage in West Vinewood - $400,000

2) Medium Warehouses

GEE Warehouse in El Burro Heights - $880,000

Derriere Lingerie Backlot in Del Perro - $902,000

Fridgit Annexe in La Puerta - $925,000

Discount Retail Unit in Downtown Vinewood - $948,000

Disused Factory Outlet in Strawberry - $971,000

LS Marine Building 3 in Elysian Island - $994,000

Old Power Station in Rancho - $1,000,000

Railyard Warehouse in La Mesa - $1,017,000

3) Large Warehouses

Wholesale Furniture in Cypress Flats - $1,900,000

West Vinewood Backlot in West Vinewood - $2,135,000

Xero Gas Factory in LSIA - $2,365,000

Logistics Depot in La Mesa - $2,600,000

Bilgeco Warehouse in LSIA - $2,825,000

Walker & Sons Warehouse in Banning - $3,040,000

Cypress Warehouse in Cypress Flats - $3,265,000

Darnell Bros Warehouse in La Mesa - $3,500,000

Despite the number of available options, a player can only buy a certain number of GTA Online Special Cargo Warehouses.

How many Special Cargo Warehouses can you own in GTA 5?

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: A Large Warehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can own only five Special Cargo Warehouses in any combination of Small, Medium, and Large.

We suggest you try to get more Large and Medium Warehouses to store more crates. Small Warehouses are cheaper, sure, but they store very few crates, which means lower profits.

Here is the total number of crates each type of Warehouse can store:

Large Special Cargo Warehouse - 111 crates

- 111 crates Medium Special Cargo Warehouse - 42 crates

- 42 crates Small Special Cargo Warehouse - 16 crates

The next section of this GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide explains how to source special cargo.

How to get Special Cargo in GTA 5

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Select crates (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can get Special Cargo via GTA 5 Online Source Special Cargo missions. They can be launched from the computer in your CEO Office.

Step 1 - Stand near the CEO Office computer and press the prompted button.

- Stand near the CEO Office computer and press the prompted button. Step 2 - Select any one of your owned Warehouses.

- Select any one of your owned Warehouses. Step 3 - Select the number of crates you would like to source in the mission.

Alternatively, Special Cargo source missions can be started from the Benefactor Terrorbyte's touchscreen or the Master Control Terminal in the GTA 5 Online Arcade business.

When launching a mission, you will be asked to either source:

1 Crate for $2,000

2 Crates for $8,000

3 Crates for $18,000

While the last option is much more expensive per crate, choosing that saves time and can help fill up your Warehouse faster.

Very rarely, you may get a Special Item (aka GTA Online rare Special Cargo) as one of the options. Sourcing them is a little costlier, but they also sell for a lot more than a usual crate.

You can task your Warehouse Staff (NPC at the back of the Warehouse) to source crates as well, for a small fee of $7,500. They will bring back between one and three crates, or a Special Item.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Warehouse Staff (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Staff will take 48 minutes to get back any of these crates. If you have multiple Warehouses, then you can send each one's NPC Staff on a sourcing job, essentially having anywhere up to five Staff members sourcing crates in the background as you source them yourself, or engage in other GTA Online activities.

Special Cargo GTA 5 payout

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Sell Mission cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Special Cargo payout depends on how many crates are being sold at a time. One crate only sells at $10,000, but that will increase if more are sold together.

For example:

Selling 16 crates (maximum capacity of a Small Special Cargo Warehouse) will pay $15,000 per crate .

. Selling 111 crates (maximum capacity of a Large Warehouse) pays $20,000 per crate.

And for those wondering, a maxed-out Medium Special Cargo Warehouse (that is 42 crates) pays $17,500 per crate.

This is why this GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide advises players to get Large Warehouses if possible. It also advises selling at maximum capacity to make the most profit per Sell Mission.

As for GTA Online rare Special Cargo (Special Items), they offer a different payout.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Rare Special Cargo payout

Here is the GTA Online rare Special Cargo list and their respective payouts:

Film Reel - $95,000

- $95,000 Rare Hide - $105,000

- $105,000 Golden Minigun - $115,000

- $115,000 Ornamental Egg - $125,000

- $125,000 Large Diamond - $135,000

- $135,000 Rare Pocket Watch - $150,000

These items sell separately from the usual Special Cargo crates and hence do not count towards the usual crate quantity.

Sourcing all six Special Items is one of the Tier 4 GTA 5 Online Career Progress Challenges associated with this business. However, since they are available very rarely, beating it can take a lot of time.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: How to start a Sell mission

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Warehouse laptop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Special Cargo business Sell Missions can be started from the laptop inside the Warehouse whose cargo you wish to sell.

Stand close to the laptop, press the prompted button to access it, and select the number of crates you would like to sell. As advised in this GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide earlier, it is best to sell the maximum amount of crates to maximize profits.

Special Items (or rare Special Cargo) are sold separately, and the option to sell them is listed separately in the laptop.

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Export Mixed Goods

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Export Mixed Goods (Image via Rockstar Games)

Export Mixed Goods isn't directly related to the GTA Online Special Cargo business, but it does get unlocked after purchasing a Warehouse and sourcing a crate through an NPC Staff member.

This job pays $50,000 and involves a simple delivery mission. It is available every 48 minutes and can be started by speaking to your CEO Office's assistant.

GTA Online Special Cargo tips

GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Install vehicle upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players on a tight budget should avoid spending too much on the CEO Office. None of its upgrades or cosmetics contribute to the Special Cargo business. The money saved should be directed towards getting Medium or Large Warehouses, if possible.

As stated many times already, it is best to sell a maxed-out Warehouse as that results in more profit. Using the Pegassi Oppressor MK II can make grinding this business easier.

Furthermore, it is best to sell in Invite Only sessions. Selling in Public lobbies does pay an extra 2% for each player in that particular session, but there is also the risk of griefers destroying your cargo, which would result in a big loss.

The number of sale vehicles also increases with the number of crates, going up to a maximum of three. Since Sell Missions are timed, you may want to take help from your friends in delivering all the crates on time. However, this does not mean that they can't be completed solo.

Speaking of Special Cargo sale vehicles in GTA Online, you can equip them with the following upgrades:

Delivery Truck - Armor Upgrade and Bulletproof Tires

- Armor Upgrade and Bulletproof Tires Delivery Plane - Armor Upgrade and Jammer Upgrade

- Armor Upgrade and Jammer Upgrade Delivery Boat - Armor Upgrade and Speed Upgrade

Remember, these are only tips and not hard-and-fast rules that you must strictly follow.

FAQs:

What is Special Cargo GTA 5?

Special Cargo are crates that players can steal and store in their Special Cargo Warehouses to sell later for a profit.

How to source Special Cargo GTA 5

Special Cargo can be sourced from the computer of a player's CEO Office, Terrorbyte touchscreen, or the GTA Online Arcade business' Master Control Terminal.

Can you sell Special Cargo Warehouse GTA 5?

No. Special Cargo Warehouses cannot be sold once purchased. However, they can be exchanged with a different Warehouse.

Is Special Cargo worth it in GTA Online?

Yes. The Special Cargo business is very grindy, and it can take a lot of time to accumulate a high number of crates, but the potential profits are huge as well, which makes it worth getting.

