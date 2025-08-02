5 best vehicles to destroy griefers in GTA Online (2025)

Griefers have been one of the biggest problems associated with GTA Online over the years. These players enjoy ruining the experience for others, relentlessly attacking them unprovoked in freemode and often during business Sell Missions. This has resulted in many abandoning public sessions and playing in private sessions, which takes away from the game's multiplayer community experience.

That said, there are tools to get back at them. This will require a hefty investment, but that is somewhat necessary. Here are five vehicles you can use to destroy GTA Online griefers.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Mammoth F-160 Raiju and 4 other vehicles to destroy GTA Online griefers (2025)

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The Bravado Buffalo STX is an Imani Tech and Armor Plating-compatible Muscle Car. The former allows installation of a Missile Lock-On Jammer, while the latter provides some explosive resistance. The vehicle also features bullet-resistant windows, which can protect you from a griefer's attacks.

When attacked, you can use the Buffalo STX's machine guns (need to be installed). However, this works best when the opponent is on ground level. Fighting back can be tricky if you are dealing with a jet or Oppressor MK II griefer.

2) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador in action underwater (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry

The Pegassi Toreador isn't compatible with Imani Tech or Armor Plating, but it still displays some explosive resistance. Its Rocket Boost can help you escape from a griefer's range, and the ability to maneuver underwater further provides a viable getaway option.

The Toreador's Homing Missiles are perfect for fighting back and destroying GTA Online griefers. These guided missiles are among the most destructive and hard-to-combat tools in the game.

3) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Cost: $6,855,000 ($5,141,250 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju ranks among the best jets in GTA Online. It is fast, has great maneuverability and explosive cannons, and can shoot Homing Missiles. Its explosive resistance is not too great, but it can survive two Homing Missile hits and one Explosive Round.

Raiju's Stealth Mode and hovering ability (thanks to VTOL) further add to the features that can help you in combat. One slight problem with this fighter jet, however, is that it is really expensive; as a result, it may be inaccessible for many players.

4) Buckingham Akula

The Buckingham Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $4,500,000 ($3,375,000 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry

For those uncomfortable with jets, the Buckingham Akula, an armored and weaponized helicopter, might just be what they need. Notably, it has better explosive resistance than the F-160 Raiju (can withstand two Homing Missiles, two Grenades/Sticky Bombs/RPG, and six Explosive Rounds).

This can be greatly beneficial as you can fight back and destroy GTA Online griefers using Akula's own set of Homing Missiles and Bombs (need to be equipped) if required.

5) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

GTA Online griefers often use the Oppressor MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $8,000,000 ($6,000,000 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II, a flying, weaponized motorcycle, is synonymous with griefers. So, why not use it against them? Since it is a motorcycle, you will be in the open without any protection, but that is balanced by the Oppressor's quick movements, which make it difficult to aim at using standard weapons and even guided missile systems.

You can also install flares as an additional countermeasure and Homing Missiles as an offensive measure in the Oppressor MK II. All of these attributes allow this futuristic vehicle to take on attacks from griefers in GTA Online and return them in the same capacity as well.

