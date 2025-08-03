  • home icon
3 reasons why GTA 5 Online's rumored age verification could be good (and 2 why it might not)

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 03, 2025 08:30 GMT
Adding an age verification process in GTA 5 Online will have both positive and negative effects (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games is rumored to include age verification in GTA 5 Online in the future. While there is no official news yet, data miners have found in-game codes that reflect the same. Therefore, there is a chance that the studio might apply it sooner or later. If the rumored age verification feature gets implemented, it will surely affect the gameplay experience for many.

This article lists three reasons why GTA 5 Online’s rumored age verification could be a good thing, and two reasons why it might not go as expected.

Note: The aspects of this article are based on leaks, rumors, and speculations. Some parts reflect the writer’s opinions.

3 reasons why GTA 5 Online’s rumored age verification is a good step

1) It will protect minors from inappropriate content

Age verification will help Rockstar target the preferred audience (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 Online is an adult-centric game, and there are many things that are inappropriate for underage gamers. If Rockstar Games implements the age verification process, players who are not eligible will be safe from accidental exposure to adult humor, offensive dialogue, and other things of a similar nature.

Therefore, the rumored GTA 5 Online age verification could turn out to be a good idea for both the players’ and the company’s interests.

2) Reduce the amount of griefers

Oftentimes, it is seen that underage players are more hostile towards other players in public lobbies. They disturb strangers who are minding their own business and trying to grind. If GTA 5 Online gets an age verification feature, then we can surely expect to see less number of griefers.

While the feature does not guarantee a griefer-free gameplay, a reduction in their numbers is certainly a welcome step. This will encourage more players to join public lobbies.

3) Gives Rockstar more liberty over its in-game humor

Over the years, we’ve seen Rockstar Games changing (scaling down) its in-game humor style. While the studio hasn’t cited any reason yet, a significant number of underage players in GTA 5 Online could be a potential reason. Implementing the rumored age verification process will give the developer the liberty to improve the humor again.

Crude humor is a signature style of Rockstar Games, and fans are fond of it. If the player base only consists of mature (aged 17 and above) participants, it will allow the studio to make new jokes without having to worry about underage players.

2 reasons why adding the rumored age verification feature in GTA 5 Online might not be a good idea

1) Reduce the number of active players

Age verification will not allow some players to log into the multiplayer title (Image via Rockstar Games)
If Rockstar implements the age verification feature, it might not allow some individuals to access the gameplay. As a result, the player count is likely to drop over time. GTA 5 Online is currently one of the most played multiplayer titles, with thousands of daily active participants worldwide.

The community also consists of underage gamers, and such a strict action could potentially harm Rockstar Games’ widespread popularity.

2) Impact on the sales figures

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA 5 Online continue to sell like hotcakes, making Rockstar Games profits. If the studio adds an age verification option, the sales figures could go down. While the drop might not be a significant one, it could still have an impact on the good and stable sales records so far.

It is also worth noting that a significant portion of the revenue of the 2013 title comes from multiplayer add-ons such as Shark Cards and GTA Plus subscriptions. If players don’t get access to the game, the add-ons might also get fewer customers.

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
